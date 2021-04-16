Need a new special to watch? Here are three recent shows that shove scribblers into the spotlight.

1. Mank (Netflix, 2020)

Starring Gary Oldman as Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, this yarn marks the unexpected film debut of its own screenwriter, Jack Fincher. It’s unexpected because he died in 2003—his son David (Gone Girl) directs.

2. Shirley (Hulu, 2020)

Elisabeth Moss plays Shirley Jackson, author of twisted classics like “The Lottery.” Instead of a typical biopic, this one plunks the writer into a tale of psychological warfare.

3. tick, tick…Boom! (Netflix, 2021)

Written by late Rent creator Jonathan Larson. Andrew Garfield plays “Jon,” a struggling theater composer dreaming of writing a great musical. It also marks the directorial debut of Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda.

