A new decade is here—and that means a bunch of new movies and TV shows hitting streaming sites in January 2020. Following the debut of two major projects on Netflix in December—Ryan Reynolds’ action movie 6 Underground and the Game of Thrones-like fantasy show The Witcher with Henry Cavill—there’s a bunch of new stuff to add to your queue.
Here are some quick highlights from each of the top January 2020 streamers to keep an eye on:
Netflix: This month, Netflix originals coming to the streaming platform include BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B); Grace and Frankie: Season 6; the documentary Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez; and the action spoof Medical Police (a spinoff to Childrens Hospital), which was created by Rob Corddry. It stars Rob Heubel and Erinn Hayes as “two American doctors who discover a deadly virus in Brazil are recruited as government agents in a race to find a cure and uncover a dark conspiracy.” You can also anticipate two classic Lord of the Rings movies, The Two Towers and the Best Picture-winning The Return of the King, as well as both Kill Bill films and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Catch Me If You Can.
HBO: Over a year after the previous season, Curb Your Enthusiasm is coming back for Season 10 on January 19. Men’s Journal caught up with actor J.B. Smoove, who plays the scene-stealing Leon, who called the new season “hilarious” and that “working with someone like Larry is an experience I’ll never forget. I love playing Leon, and seeing the response to him has been great and exciting for me and the show.” Along with Curb, a couple of summer blockbusters are hitting HBO with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Godzilla: King of All Monsters, while Leonardo DiCaprio’s Shutter Island also starts streaming. Here’s a look at how Reeves trained for the film.
Hulu: Tom Holland returns in the post-Avengers: Endgame MCU in Spider-Man: Far from Home, also starring comedian J.B. Smoove: “We shot all over—Venice, London, Prague—and we had an absolutely great time,” Smoove told MJ. “I’ve been to London before, but I’d never been in Prague or Venice. For those who’ve never been to Venice, it’s absolutely gorgeous. Go there before it’s gone. Men’s Journal also snagged Holland’s muscle-building workout from the film. Dwayne Johnson’s Fighting with My Family, the story of WWE wrestler Paige, also starts streaming, along with the classic comedy film Dazed and Confused and the Western-inspired TV series Justified.
Amazon Prime: One of the most shocking movies of the year: Midsommar starts streaming on Amazon Prime this month. The less we say about this one the better, but just be warned—it’s super creepy and weird in all the best ways. The 80s classic The Goonies hits the streamer, as does the entire set of classic Star Trek films (not the Chris Pine-led ones, the William Shatner/Patrick Stewart ones ).
Here’s a look at everything new to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO in January 2020:
Netflix
Jan. 1
Ghost Stories
Messiah
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor
Spinning Out
The Circle
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
City of God
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
Pan’s Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man
Jan. 2
Sex, Explained: Limited Series
Thieves of the Wood
Jan. 3
Anne With an E
All the Freckles in the World
Jan. 4
Go! Go! Cory Carson
Jan. 8
Cheer
Jan. 10
AJ and the Queen
Giri/Haji
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4
The Inbestigators: Season 2
Medical Police
Scissor Seven
Until Dawn
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2
The Evil Dead
Jan. 12
Betty White: First Lady of Television
Jan. 13
The Healing Powers of Dude
Jan. 14
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
The Master
Jan. 15
Quien a hierro mata
Grace and Frankie: Season 6
Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez
Big Fat Liar
Jan. 16
NiNoKuni
Steve Jobs
Jan. 17
Ares
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4
Sex Education: Season 2
Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace
Vivir dos veces
Wer kann, der kann!
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Jan. 18
The Bling Ring
Jan. 20
Family Reunion: Part 2
Jan. 21
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
Word Party: Season 4
Jan. 22
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak
Playing with Fire: Season 1
Jan. 23
The Ghost Bride
October Faction
Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1/Part 2
The Queen
Jan. 24
A Sun
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3
The Ranch: The Final Season
Rise of Empires: Ottoman
Jan. 26
Vir Das: For India
Jan. 27
Country Strong
We Are Your Friends
Jan. 28
Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo
Jan. 29
Frères Ennemis
Next In Fashion
Night on Earth
Omniscient
Jan. 30
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey
The Stranger
Nighthawks
Raising Cain
Jan. 31
37 Seconds
BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)
Diablero: Season 2
I Am a Killer: Season 2
Luna Nera
Ragnarok
American Assassin
HBO
Theatrical Premieres:
American Animals, 2018 (1/1)
Breakthrough, 2019 (1/2)
The Aftermath, 2019 (1/4)
Tolkien, 2019 (1/5)
The Little Stranger, 2018 (1/7)
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019 (1/11)
Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019 (1/18)
The Curse of La Llorona, 2019 (1/25)
Series Premiere:
Mamon, Series Premiere (1/6)
The New Pope, Series Premiere (1/13)
The Outsider, Series Premiere (1/12)
Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 18 Premiere (1/18)
Avenue 5, Series Premiere (1/19)
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 10 Premiere (1/19)
Starting January 1:
Another Stakeout, 1993
Arthur, 1981
Arthur 2: On the Rocks, 1988
Cat People, 1982
College, 2008
Fast Five (Extended Version), 2011
Filly Brown, 2013
Galaxy of Terror, 1981
Head Office, 1986
The Hitcher, 1986
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, 2011
Les Miserables, 2012
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, 2012
Mr. Holland’s Opus, 1996
Odd Jobs, 1986
The Odd Couple II, 1998
Rock the Kasbah, 1991
The Russia House, 1990
Scary Movie 3, 2003
Seventh Son, 3015
The Shooting, 1967
Shutter Island, 2010
Spanglish, 2004
Stakeout, 1987
Sweet Dreams, 1985
Switch, 1991
Teeth, 2008
The Thing About My Folks, 2005
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, 1974
Ending January 17:
Getaway, 2013
Ending January 22:
Elektra (Director’s Cut), 2005
Ending January 31:
Amelie, 2001
Arachnophobia, 1990
Big Business, 1988
Bringing Down the House, 2003
Calendar Girls, 2003
Conan the Barbarian, 1982
Conan the Destroyer, 1984
Conviction, 2010
Deliver Us From Eva, 2003
The Dilemma, 2011
Dreamer: Inspired By a True Story, 2005
Ever After: A Cinderella Story, 1998
Going the Distance, 2010
The Hate U Give, 2018
Honey, 2003
In Her Shoes, 2005
The Jackal, 1997
Just Like Heaven, 2005
Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
Life As We Know It, 2010
Me, Myself & Irene, 2000
The Old Man & The Gun, 2018
Out Cold, 2002
Paddington 2, 2018
Red Sparrow, 2018
Rescue Dawn, 2007
Robin Hood, 2018
Search Party, 2016
Signs, 2002
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, 2004
Stay Alive, 2006
Thoroughbreds, 2018
Wild Hogs, 2007
Hulu
Jan. 1
Bring It!: Season 4
Brockmire: Season 3
Damages
Deputy: Series Premiere
Divided States
Fox’s New Year’s Eve Special with Steve Harvey
Glam Masters: Season 1
Hoarders: Season 10
Hunting JonBenet’s Killer: The Untold Story: Season 1
Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid: Season 1
Married at First Sight: Season 8
Party of Five: Series Premiere
Project Runway All Stars: Season 7
Rescue Me
Secret Life of a Gang Girl: The Untold Story: Season 1
Swamp People: Season 10
The Curse of Oak Island: Seasons 2-3 and Season 6
American Buffalo
Arbitrage
Bachelor Party
The Bellboy
Blood Diamond
Captivity
Cinderfella
The Conspirator
The Cookout
Crazy About Tiffany’s
Crisscross
Cube
Cube 2: Hypercube
Cube Zero
Dangerous Curves
Dennis the Menace
Dennis the Menace Strikes Again!
Dracula 3000
Drop Dead Sexy
Eyes Wide Shut
Fierce People
The Final Cut
The French Connection
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Golden Gate
The Good Guy
Gone
Grace Unplugged
Gridiron Gang
How to Eat Fried Worms
Kansas
Knowing
Last Rites
The Last Boy Scout
The Little Richard Story
MASH
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie
Music from Another Room
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Mystery Team
P2
Pacific Heights
Pi
The Patsy
The Polar Express
The Pom Pom Girls
The Possession
Shy People
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Swimming with Sharks
The Tenant
Two Family House
Unforgettable
Uptown Girls
Basketball
Beauty Shop
Born on the Fourth of July
Fire with Fire
Footloose
Forrest Gump
Hot Shots!
House of the Dead
Jackie Brown
King Kong
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Little Miss Sunshine
Night at the Museum
No Country for Old Men
Pulp Fiction
Rocky Balboa
Schindler’s List
Spaceballs
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Vampire in Brooklyn
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
XXX
Jan. 2
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins
Jan. 3
The Wedding Guest
Jan. 4
The Upside
Jan. 5
Last Man Standing: Season 8
Black Clover: Season 1
Sex Guaranteed
Power: Season 6
Jan. 6
The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Conan the Barbarian
The Art of Self Defense
Jan. 7
America’s Got Talent: The Champions: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere
The Bachelor: Season 24
Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time
Manifest: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere
Harpoon
Jan. 8
Ellen’s Game of Game’s: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back: Season 3 Premiere
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere
Jan. 9
Meet Wally Sparks (1997)
Jan. 10
Homeland: Seasons 6-7
Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th
An American Tail
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West
An American Tail: The Treasure of Manhattan Island
An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Jan. 11
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere
Green Book
Jan. 12
Little Men
The Outsider: Series Premiere
Jan. 13
Lodge 49: Season 2
The New Pope: Series Premiere
Jan. 15
Peppermint
Jan. 16
Good Trouble: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere
MacGruber
Jan. 17
Endlings: Season 1
Everythings’s Gonna be Okay: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere
Grown-ish: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere
The Skeleton Twins
Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18 Premiere
13 Going on 30
Bruno
Dazed and Confused
End of Days
Get a Job
Hamlet 2
Meet the Blacks
Nanny McPhee
Peter Pan
The Aviator
Jan. 19
Justified
Life, Animated
Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 10 Premiere
Avenue 5: Series Premiere
Jan. 20
9-1-1: Lone Star: Series Premiere
The Detour: Season 4
Honeyland
Emanuel
Jan. 22
Bakers vs. Fakers: Season 1
Beat Bobby Flay: Seasons 6-7
Chopped: Seasons 32-35
Cold Hearted: Season 1
Cooks vs. Cons: Seasons 1-3
Cutthroat Kitchen: Season 11
Dessert Games: Season 1
Dr. Pimple Popper: Season 2
Flea Market Flip: Seasons 10-12
Good Eats: Reloaded: Season 1
Guy’s Grocery Games: Season 14
House Hunters: Seasons 111-117
House Hunters International: Seasons 113-115
Murder in the Heartland: Season 2
Puppy Bowl: Seasons 14-15
Spring Baking Championship: Seasons 1-4
Unexpected: Season 1, Season 2
Worst Cooks in America: Seasons 11-13
Jan. 23
The Prodigy
Love and a Bullet
The Vow
Underworld: Awakening
Jan. 24
Shrill: Season 2
Outmatched: Series Premiere
The Bold Type: Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere
Tokyo Ghoul: Season 3
Jan. 25
Second Act
Jan. 27
Brian Banks
Luce
Five Feet Apart
Jan. 30
Fighting with My Family
Jan. 31
Grandma
Spider Man: Far from Home
Amazon Prime
January 1
Amores Perros (2000)
Arbitrage (2012)
Captivity (2007)
Cinderfella (1960)
The Conspirator (2011)
Crisscross (1992)
Cube (1998)
Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)
Cube Zero (2005)
Dangerous Curves (1988)
Danny Collins (2015)
Dracula 3000 (2004)
Drop Dead Sexy (2005)
Edge Of Darkness (2010)
Golden Gate (1993)
Gone (2012)
Kansas (1988)
Knowing (2009)
Last Rites (1988)
Mystery Team (2009)
P2 (2007)
Pi (1998)
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Shy People (1987)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
Swimming with Sharks (1995)
The Bellboy (1960)
The Final Cut (2004)
The Good Guy (2010)
The Goonies (1985)
The Patsy (1964)
The Pom Pom Girls (1976)
The Possession (2012)
The Tenant (1976)
Unforgettable (1996)
January 3
Midsommar (2019)
Bug Diaries: Season 1B – Amazon Original series
James May: Our Man In Japan: Season 1 – Amazon Original series
Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper – Amazon Original special
Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning – Amazon Original special
January 5
10 Minutes Gone (2019)
January 6
Conan the Barbarian (2011)
January 8
American Dreamer (2019)
Midnight Sun (2018)
January 9
Meet Wally Sparks (1997)
January 10
The Wedding Year (2019)
January 17
The Skeleton Twins (2014)
Troop Zero (2019) – Amazon Original movie
Just Add Magic: Mystery City: Season 1 – Amazon Original series
Russell Peters: Deported – Amazon Original special
Rob Delaney: Jackie – Amazon Original special
January 19
Miss Sloane (2016)
January 23
The Prodigy (2019)
January 30
Fighting with My Family (2019)
January 31
All Or Nothing: CBF: Season 1 – Amazon Original series
Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer: Season 1 – Amazon Original series
