



A new decade is here—and that means a bunch of new movies and TV shows hitting streaming sites in January 2020. Following the debut of two major projects on Netflix in December—Ryan Reynolds’ action movie 6 Underground and the Game of Thrones-like fantasy show The Witcher with Henry Cavill—there’s a bunch of new stuff to add to your queue.

Here are some quick highlights from each of the top January 2020 streamers to keep an eye on:

Netflix: This month, Netflix originals coming to the streaming platform include BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B); Grace and Frankie: Season 6; the documentary Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez; and the action spoof Medical Police (a spinoff to Childrens Hospital), which was created by Rob Corddry. It stars Rob Heubel and Erinn Hayes as “two American doctors who discover a deadly virus in Brazil are recruited as government agents in a race to find a cure and uncover a dark conspiracy.” You can also anticipate two classic Lord of the Rings movies, The Two Towers and the Best Picture-winning The Return of the King, as well as both Kill Bill films and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Catch Me If You Can.

HBO: Over a year after the previous season, Curb Your Enthusiasm is coming back for Season 10 on January 19. Men’s Journal caught up with actor J.B. Smoove, who plays the scene-stealing Leon, who called the new season “hilarious” and that “working with someone like Larry is an experience I’ll never forget. I love playing Leon, and seeing the response to him has been great and exciting for me and the show.” Along with Curb, a couple of summer blockbusters are hitting HBO with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Godzilla: King of All Monsters, while Leonardo DiCaprio’s Shutter Island also starts streaming. Here’s a look at how Reeves trained for the film.

Hulu: Tom Holland returns in the post-Avengers: Endgame MCU in Spider-Man: Far from Home, also starring comedian J.B. Smoove: “We shot all over—Venice, London, Prague—and we had an absolutely great time,” Smoove told MJ. “I’ve been to London before, but I’d never been in Prague or Venice. For those who’ve never been to Venice, it’s absolutely gorgeous. Go there before it’s gone. Men’s Journal also snagged Holland’s muscle-building workout from the film. Dwayne Johnson’s Fighting with My Family, the story of WWE wrestler Paige, also starts streaming, along with the classic comedy film Dazed and Confused and the Western-inspired TV series Justified.

Amazon Prime: One of the most shocking movies of the year: Midsommar starts streaming on Amazon Prime this month. The less we say about this one the better, but just be warned—it’s super creepy and weird in all the best ways. The 80s classic The Goonies hits the streamer, as does the entire set of classic Star Trek films (not the Chris Pine-led ones, the William Shatner/Patrick Stewart ones ).

Here’s a look at everything new to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO in January 2020:

Netflix

Jan. 1

Ghost Stories

Messiah

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor

Spinning Out

The Circle

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Pan’s Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya: Season 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

Jan. 2

Sex, Explained: Limited Series

Thieves of the Wood

Jan. 3

Anne With an E

All the Freckles in the World

Jan. 4

Go! Go! Cory Carson

Jan. 8

Cheer

Jan. 10

AJ and the Queen

Giri/Haji

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4

The Inbestigators: Season 2

Medical Police

Scissor Seven

Until Dawn

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2

The Evil Dead

Jan. 12

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Jan. 13

The Healing Powers of Dude

Jan. 14

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

The Master

Jan. 15

Quien a hierro mata

Grace and Frankie: Season 6

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez

Big Fat Liar

Jan. 16

NiNoKuni

Steve Jobs

Jan. 17

Ares

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4

Sex Education: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace

Vivir dos veces

Wer kann, der kann!

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Jan. 18

The Bling Ring

Jan. 20

Family Reunion: Part 2

Jan. 21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty

Word Party: Season 4

Jan. 22

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak

Playing with Fire: Season 1

Jan. 23

The Ghost Bride

October Faction

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1/Part 2

The Queen

Jan. 24

A Sun

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3

The Ranch: The Final Season

Rise of Empires: Ottoman

Jan. 26

Vir Das: For India

Jan. 27

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

Jan. 28

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo

Jan. 29

Frères Ennemis

Next In Fashion

Night on Earth

Omniscient

Jan. 30

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey

The Stranger

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

Jan. 31

37 Seconds

BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)

Diablero: Season 2

I Am a Killer: Season 2

Luna Nera

Ragnarok

American Assassin

HBO

Theatrical Premieres:

American Animals, 2018 (1/1)

Breakthrough, 2019 (1/2)

The Aftermath, 2019 (1/4)

Tolkien, 2019 (1/5)

The Little Stranger, 2018 (1/7)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019 (1/11)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019 (1/18)

The Curse of La Llorona, 2019 (1/25)

Series Premiere:

Mamon, Series Premiere (1/6)

The New Pope, Series Premiere (1/13)

The Outsider, Series Premiere (1/12)

Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 18 Premiere (1/18)

Avenue 5, Series Premiere (1/19)

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 10 Premiere (1/19)

Starting January 1:

Another Stakeout, 1993

Arthur, 1981

Arthur 2: On the Rocks, 1988

Cat People, 1982

College, 2008

Fast Five (Extended Version), 2011

Filly Brown, 2013

Galaxy of Terror, 1981

Head Office, 1986

The Hitcher, 1986

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, 2011

Les Miserables, 2012

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, 2012

Mr. Holland’s Opus, 1996

Odd Jobs, 1986

The Odd Couple II, 1998

Rock the Kasbah, 1991

The Russia House, 1990

Scary Movie 3, 2003

Seventh Son, 3015

The Shooting, 1967

Shutter Island, 2010

Spanglish, 2004

Stakeout, 1987

Sweet Dreams, 1985

Switch, 1991

Teeth, 2008

The Thing About My Folks, 2005

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, 1974

Ending January 17:

Getaway, 2013

Ending January 22:

Elektra (Director’s Cut), 2005

Ending January 31:

Amelie, 2001

Arachnophobia, 1990

Big Business, 1988

Bringing Down the House, 2003

Calendar Girls, 2003

Conan the Barbarian, 1982

Conan the Destroyer, 1984

Conviction, 2010

Deliver Us From Eva, 2003

The Dilemma, 2011

Dreamer: Inspired By a True Story, 2005

Ever After: A Cinderella Story, 1998

Going the Distance, 2010

The Hate U Give, 2018

Honey, 2003

In Her Shoes, 2005

The Jackal, 1997

Just Like Heaven, 2005

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Life As We Know It, 2010

Me, Myself & Irene, 2000

The Old Man & The Gun, 2018

Out Cold, 2002

Paddington 2, 2018

Red Sparrow, 2018

Rescue Dawn, 2007

Robin Hood, 2018

Search Party, 2016

Signs, 2002

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, 2004

Stay Alive, 2006

Thoroughbreds, 2018

Wild Hogs, 2007

Hulu

Jan. 1

Bring It!: Season 4

Brockmire: Season 3

Damages

Deputy: Series Premiere

Divided States

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Special with Steve Harvey

Glam Masters: Season 1

Hoarders: Season 10

Hunting JonBenet’s Killer: The Untold Story: Season 1

Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid: Season 1

Married at First Sight: Season 8

Party of Five: Series Premiere

Project Runway All Stars: Season 7

Rescue Me

Secret Life of a Gang Girl: The Untold Story: Season 1

Swamp People: Season 10

The Curse of Oak Island: Seasons 2-3 and Season 6

American Buffalo

Arbitrage

Bachelor Party

The Bellboy

Blood Diamond

Captivity

Cinderfella

The Conspirator

The Cookout

Crazy About Tiffany’s

Crisscross

Cube

Cube 2: Hypercube

Cube Zero

Dangerous Curves

Dennis the Menace

Dennis the Menace Strikes Again!

Dracula 3000

Drop Dead Sexy

Eyes Wide Shut

Fierce People

The Final Cut

The French Connection

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Golden Gate

The Good Guy

Gone

Grace Unplugged

Gridiron Gang

How to Eat Fried Worms

Kansas

Knowing

Last Rites

The Last Boy Scout

The Little Richard Story

MASH

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie

Music from Another Room

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Mystery Team

P2

Pacific Heights

Pi

The Patsy

The Polar Express

The Pom Pom Girls

The Possession

Shy People

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Swimming with Sharks

The Tenant

Two Family House

Unforgettable

Uptown Girls

Basketball

Beauty Shop

Born on the Fourth of July

Fire with Fire

Footloose

Forrest Gump

Hot Shots!

House of the Dead

Jackie Brown

King Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Miss Sunshine

Night at the Museum

No Country for Old Men

Pulp Fiction

Rocky Balboa

Schindler’s List

Spaceballs

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Vampire in Brooklyn

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

XXX

Jan. 2

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins

Jan. 3

The Wedding Guest

Jan. 4

The Upside

Jan. 5

Last Man Standing: Season 8

Black Clover: Season 1

Sex Guaranteed

Power: Season 6

Jan. 6

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Conan the Barbarian

The Art of Self Defense

Jan. 7

America’s Got Talent: The Champions: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 24

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time

Manifest: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere

Harpoon

Jan. 8

Ellen’s Game of Game’s: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back: Season 3 Premiere

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere

Jan. 9

Meet Wally Sparks (1997)

Jan. 10

Homeland: Seasons 6-7

Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th

An American Tail

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West

An American Tail: The Treasure of Manhattan Island

An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Jan. 11

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere

Green Book

Jan. 12

Little Men

The Outsider: Series Premiere

Jan. 13

Lodge 49: Season 2

The New Pope: Series Premiere

Jan. 15

Peppermint

Jan. 16

Good Trouble: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere

MacGruber

Jan. 17

Endlings: Season 1

Everythings’s Gonna be Okay: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere

Grown-ish: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere

The Skeleton Twins

Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18 Premiere

13 Going on 30

Bruno

Dazed and Confused

End of Days

Get a Job

Hamlet 2

Meet the Blacks

Nanny McPhee

Peter Pan

The Aviator

Jan. 19

Justified

Life, Animated

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 10 Premiere

Avenue 5: Series Premiere

Jan. 20

9-1-1: Lone Star: Series Premiere

The Detour: Season 4

Honeyland

Emanuel

Jan. 22

Bakers vs. Fakers: Season 1

Beat Bobby Flay: Seasons 6-7

Chopped: Seasons 32-35

Cold Hearted: Season 1

Cooks vs. Cons: Seasons 1-3

Cutthroat Kitchen: Season 11

Dessert Games: Season 1

Dr. Pimple Popper: Season 2

Flea Market Flip: Seasons 10-12

Good Eats: Reloaded: Season 1

Guy’s Grocery Games: Season 14

House Hunters: Seasons 111-117

House Hunters International: Seasons 113-115

Murder in the Heartland: Season 2

Puppy Bowl: Seasons 14-15

Spring Baking Championship: Seasons 1-4

Unexpected: Season 1, Season 2

Worst Cooks in America: Seasons 11-13

Jan. 23

The Prodigy

Love and a Bullet

The Vow

Underworld: Awakening

Jan. 24

Shrill: Season 2

Outmatched: Series Premiere

The Bold Type: Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere

Tokyo Ghoul: Season 3

Jan. 25

Second Act

Jan. 27

Brian Banks

Luce

Five Feet Apart

Jan. 30

Fighting with My Family

Jan. 31

Grandma

Spider Man: Far from Home

Amazon Prime

January 1

Amores Perros (2000)

Arbitrage (2012)

Captivity (2007)

Cinderfella (1960)

The Conspirator (2011)

Crisscross (1992)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Dangerous Curves (1988)

Danny Collins (2015)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Drop Dead Sexy (2005)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

Golden Gate (1993)

Gone (2012)

Kansas (1988)

Knowing (2009)

Last Rites (1988)

Mystery Team (2009)

P2 (2007)

Pi (1998)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Shy People (1987)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Swimming with Sharks (1995)

The Bellboy (1960)

The Final Cut (2004)

The Good Guy (2010)

The Goonies (1985)

The Patsy (1964)

The Pom Pom Girls (1976)

The Possession (2012)

The Tenant (1976)

Unforgettable (1996)

January 3

Midsommar (2019)

Bug Diaries: Season 1B – Amazon Original series

James May: Our Man In Japan: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper – Amazon Original special

Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning – Amazon Original special

January 5

10 Minutes Gone (2019)

January 6

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

January 8

American Dreamer (2019)

Midnight Sun (2018)

January 9

Meet Wally Sparks (1997)

January 10

The Wedding Year (2019)

January 17

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Troop Zero (2019) – Amazon Original movie

Just Add Magic: Mystery City: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

Russell Peters: Deported – Amazon Original special

Rob Delaney: Jackie – Amazon Original special

January 19

Miss Sloane (2016)

January 23

The Prodigy (2019)

January 30

Fighting with My Family (2019)

January 31

All Or Nothing: CBF: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!