Following the release of The Irishman, Netflix has two major projects coming in December: Ryan Reynolds’ new action movie 6 Underground and the fantasy series The Witcher starring Henry Cavill. Those two titles highlight some of the major new and classic movies and TV options coming to Netflix, Amazon, HBO, and Hulu this month.
Here are some quick highlights from each streamer to keep an eye on:
- Netflix: Reynolds is teaming with director Michael Bay for his big-budget action film 6 Underground, while Netflix is hoping The Witcher can be a Game of Thrones-type hit with Cavill. The streamer has an awards contender with Adam Driver’s Marriage Story debuting this month, while the Austin Powers series and Pierce Brosnan’s Bond movies, including GoldenEye, start streaming.
- HBO: David Harbour’s Hellboy and Reynolds’ Pokémon Detective Pikachu start streaming alongside beloved films like Bridesmaids, Hoop Dreams, and What About Bob? The comedy Long Shot with Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron also starts streaming.
- Hulu: With The Irishman streaming on Netflix, this month you can revisit Martin Scorsese’s biopic with Leonardo DiCaprio, The Aviator, which is about the eccentric and famous Howard Hughes. Other movies like The Fast and the Furious series, the Kill Bill series, and American Gangster are also available to watch.
- Amazon Prime: The third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel hits the streaming service this month along with movies like Almost Famous, Footloose, The Aeronauts, and Bumblebee with John Cena also will be available.
Here’s a look at everything new to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO in December:
Streaming on Netflix
Available December 1
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Cut Bank
Dead Kids – Netflix Film
Eastsiders: Season 4
Malcolm X
Searching for Sugar Man
Sweet Virginia
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
Available December 2
Nightflyers: Season 1
Team Kaylie: Part 2 – Netflix Family
Available December 3
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo – Netflix Film
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah – Netflix Original
War on Everyone
Available December 4
The Last O.G.: Season 2
Let’s Dance – Netflix Film
Los Briceño – Netflix Original
Magic for Humans: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Available December 5
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby – Netflix Film
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez – Netflix Original
Greenleaf: Season 4
Home for Christmas – Netflix Original
V Wars – Netflix Original
Available December 6
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show – Netflix Original
The Chosen One: Season 2 – Netflix Original
The Confession Killer – Netflix Documentary
Fuller House: Season 5 – Netflix Original
Glow Up – Netflix Original
Marriage Story – Netflix Film
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas – Netflix Family
Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 – Netflix Anime
Three Days of Christmas – Netflix Original
Triad Princess – Netflix Original
Virgin River – Netflix Original
Available December 8
From Paris with Love
Available December 9
A Family Reunion Christmas – Netflix Family
It Comes at Night
Available December 10
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show – Netflix Original
Outlander: Season 3
Available December 11
The Sky Is Pink
Available December 12
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos – Netflix Film
Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father – Netflix Original
Available December 13
6 Underground – Netflix Film
Available December 15
A Family Man
Dil Dhadakne Do
Karthik Calling Karthik
Available December 16
Burlesque
The Danish Girl
The Magicians: Season 4
Available December 17
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! – Netflix Original
Available December 18
Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer – Netflix Documentary
Soundtrack – Netflix Original
Available December 19
After The Raid – Netflix Documentary
Ultraviolet: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Twice Upon a Time – Netflix Original
Available December 20
The Two Popes – Netflix Film
The Witcher – Netflix Original
Available December 22
Private Practice: Season 1-6
Available December 23
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
Available December 24
Carole & Tuesday: Part 2 – Netflix Anime
Como caído del cielo – Netflix Film
Crash Landing on You – Netflix Original
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch – Netflix Original
Lost in Space: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2010: Part 2 – Netflix Original
Available December 25
Sweetheart
Available December 26
The App – Netflix Film
Le Bazar de la Charité – Netflix Original
Fast & Furious Spy Racers – Netflix Family
You: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Available December 27
The Gift – Netflix Original
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up – Netflix DOCUMENTARY
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Available December 28
Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy – Netflix Film
Available December 29
Lawless
Available December 30
Alexa & Katie: Season 3 – Netflix Family
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened – Netflix Anime
Available December 31
The Degenerates: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Die Another Day
GoldenEye
Heartbreakers
The Neighbor – Netflix Original
Red Dawn
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World Is Not Enough
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures – Netflix Original
Streaming on HBO / HBO Now
Available December 1
The Abyss, 1989
Being Julia, 2004
The Beverly Hillbillies, 1993
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (Extended Version), 2011
Bridesmaids (Extended Version), 2011
Buena Vista Social Club, 1999
Can You Keep A Secret?, 2019
Cedar Rapids, 2011
Closer, 2004
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, 2007
Empire of the Sun, 1987
Grandma’s Boy, 2006
Heaven & Earth, 1993
Hoop Dreams, 1994
Jersey Girl, 2004
Justin Bieber’s Believe, 2013
Mr. Popper’s Penguins, 2011
Primeval, 2007
Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011
Sucker Punch, 2011
The Ringer, 2005
The Woman in Red, 1984
Unfriended, 2015
Unknown, 2011
Van Helsing, 2004
What About Bob?, 1991
Available December 2
Umbre, Seasons One and Two — HBO Original Programming
Available December 6
HBO Latino Presents: A Tiny Audience, Part 1 — HBO Original Programming
Available December 4
American Woman, 2018
Available December 6
HBO Latino Presents: A Tiny Audience, Part 1 — HBO Original Programming
Yuli — HBO Original Programming
Available December 7
Dan Soder: Son of A Gary — HBO Original Programming
Long Shot, 2019
Available December 10
Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching — HBO Original Programming
Available December 13
En Tu Piel (AKA 7:20 Once A Week) — HBO Original Programming
Entre Nos: About Last Night — HBO Original Programming
Mel Brooks Unwrapped — HBO Original Programming
Available December 14
Hellboy, 2019
Available December 17
Well Groomed — HBO Original Programming
Available December 18
Finding The Way Home— HBO Original Programming
Available December 20
Coyote Lake — HBO Original Programming
Available December 21
The Sun Is Also a Star, 2019
Available December 27
El Baile de la Gacela (AKA The Gazelle’s Dance) — HBO Original Programming
Available December 28
Pokémon Detective Pikachu, 2019
Available December 30
Her Smell, 2018
Streaming on Hulu
Available December 1
MOVIES
2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)
28 Weeks Later (2007)
A Better Life (2011)
A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner! (2011)
Airheads (1994)
Almost Famous (2000)
The Aviator (2004)
Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
Bug (1975)
Ca$h (2010)
Cheri (2009)
Downhill Racer (1969)
Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library (2017)
The Fast and the Furious (2001)
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)
Footloose (1984)
Half-Shell Heroes: Blast to the Past (2015)
Hamlet (1990)
Havana Motor Club (2015)
Heartbreakers (2001)
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)
In Secret (2014)
Just Married (2003)
Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)
Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)
Legend of the Drunken Master (1994)
LOL (2012)
The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery (2015)
Meet Joe Black (1998)
Nobody’s Fool (1995)
Out of Time (2003)
The Pawnbroker (1964)
Phase IV (1974)
Prancer (1989)
Rags (2012)
Road House (1989)
Secretary (2002)
Set Up (2011)
Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
Sorority Row (2009)
The Spirit (2008)
Splitting Adam (2015)
Swindle (2013)
Transporter 2 (2005)
Wall Street (1987)
The Winning Season (2010)
TV
Unikitty: Complete Season 2A (Cartoon Network)
Gintama: Complete Season 1 (SUB & DUB) (TV Tokyo)
Available December 2
MOVIES
This One’s For the Ladies (2019)
Available December 3
MOVIES
My Boss’s Daughter (2003)
TV
Making It: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 7 (Bravo)
Younger: Complete Season 6 (TV Land)
Available December 4
TV
Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special: Special (ABC)
CMA Country Christmas: Special (ABC)
Fruits Basket: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)
Available December 5
MOVIES
How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming (2019)
How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog Log (2019)
Killers Anonymous (2019)
TV
The Moody’s: Series Premiere (FOX)
Available December 6
MOVIES
The Push (2019)
TV
Burden of Truth: Complete Season 2 (eOne)
Into The Dark: A Nasty Piece of Work: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
Reprisal: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Top Chef: Complete Season 16 (Bravo)
Available December 8
MOVIES
From Paris With Love (2010)
Available December 9
TV
Miss Universe 2019: Special (FOX)
Available December 11
MOVIES
Fast Color (2019)
TV
Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways: Series Premiere (NBC)
Sherman’s Showcase: Complete Season 1 (IFC)
Available December 12
MOVIES
Blackfish (2013)
Available December 13
MOVIES
Bumblebee (2018)
Depraved (2019)
The Sounds of Silence (2019)
TV
Marvel’s Runaways: Complete Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Great American Baking Show: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)
Available December 16
MOVIES
American Gangster (2007)
Fast & Furious (2009)
Wild Rose (2019)
Available December 17
TV
Holidays with the Houghs: Special (NBC)
Mighty Magisworlds: Complete Season 2B (Cartoon Network)
Available December 18
MOVIES
The Kid (2019)
TV
Killing Eve: Complete Season 2 (BBCA)
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times: Special (ABC)
Available December 19
MOVIES
Cold Case Hammarskjold (2019)
Available December 20
MOVIES
Loro (2019)
TV
Miss America Pageant: Special (NBC)
Available December 23
MOVIES
Pawn Sacrifice (2014)
Available December 24
TV
Black Jesus: Complete Season 3 (Adult Swim)
Available December 27
MOVIES
The Day Shall Come (2019)
TV
Into The Dark: Midnight Kiss: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
Available December 28
TV
Better Things: Complete Season 3 (FX)
Available December 29
TV
Preacher: Complete Season 4 (AMC)
Available December 30
MOVIES
Anesthesia (2016)
Running with the Devil (2019)
Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)
What Men Want (2019)
Wonder Park (2018)
TV
Flirty Dancing: Series Premiere (FOX)
OK K.O., Let’s Be Heroes! Complete Season 2B (Cartoon Network)
The Orville: Complete Season 2 (FOX)
Streaming on Amazon Prime
Available December 1
A Better Life (2011)
Almost Famous (2000)
Bug (1975)
Footloose (1984)
Hamlet (1990)
Hancock (2008)
Havana Motor Club (2015)
In Secret (2014)
Out of Time (2003)
Phase IV (1974)
Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
The Aviator (2004)
The Pawnbroker (1964)
The Spirit (2008)
The Winning Season (2010)
Available December 3
My Boss’ Daughter (2003)
Available December 5
The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)
Available December 6
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 3 – Amazon Original series
Clifford: Season 1A – Amazon Original series
Inside Edge: Season 2 – Amazon Original series
Available December 9
Light of My Life (2019)
Available December 11
Fast Color (2019)
Available December 13
Bumblebee (2018)
The Expanse: Season 4 – Amazon Original series
Available December 18
The Kid (2019)
Available December 20
The Aeronauts – Amazon Original movie
The Wedding Year (2019)
Available December 21
The Kill Team (2019)
Available December 25
Night Hunter (2019)
Available December 30
Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)
What Men Want (2019)
Wonder Park (2019)
Available December 31
Man on the Moon (1999)
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!