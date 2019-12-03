



Following the release of The Irishman, Netflix has two major projects coming in December: Ryan Reynolds’ new action movie 6 Underground and the fantasy series The Witcher starring Henry Cavill. Those two titles highlight some of the major new and classic movies and TV options coming to Netflix, Amazon, HBO, and Hulu this month.

Here are some quick highlights from each streamer to keep an eye on:

Netflix: Reynolds is teaming with director Michael Bay for his big-budget action film 6 Underground, while Netflix is hoping The Witcher can be a Game of Thrones-type hit with Cavill. The streamer has an awards contender with Adam Driver’s Marriage Story debuting this month, while the Austin Powers series and Pierce Brosnan’s Bond movies, including GoldenEye, start streaming.

HBO: David Harbour's Hellboy and Reynolds' Pokémon Detective Pikachu start streaming alongside beloved films like Bridesmaids, Hoop Dreams, and What About Bob? The comedy Long Shot with Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron also starts streaming.

Hulu: With The Irishman streaming on Netflix, this month you can revisit Martin Scorsese's biopic with Leonardo DiCaprio, The Aviator, which is about the eccentric and famous Howard Hughes. Other movies like The Fast and the Furious series, the Kill Bill series, and American Gangster are also available to watch.

Amazon Prime: The third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel hits the streaming service this month along with movies like Almost Famous, Footloose, The Aeronauts, and Bumblebee with John Cena also will be available.

Here’s a look at everything new to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO in December:

Streaming on Netflix

Available December 1

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Cut Bank

Dead Kids – Netflix Film

Eastsiders: Season 4

Malcolm X

Searching for Sugar Man

Sweet Virginia

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

Available December 2

Nightflyers: Season 1

Team Kaylie: Part 2 – Netflix Family

Available December 3

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo – Netflix Film

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah – Netflix Original

War on Everyone

Available December 4

The Last O.G.: Season 2

Let’s Dance – Netflix Film

Los Briceño – Netflix Original

Magic for Humans: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Available December 5

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby – Netflix Film

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez – Netflix Original

Greenleaf: Season 4

Home for Christmas – Netflix Original

V Wars – Netflix Original

Available December 6

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show – Netflix Original

The Chosen One: Season 2 – Netflix Original

The Confession Killer – Netflix Documentary

Fuller House: Season 5 – Netflix Original

Glow Up – Netflix Original

Marriage Story – Netflix Film

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas – Netflix Family

Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 – Netflix Anime

Three Days of Christmas – Netflix Original

Triad Princess – Netflix Original

Virgin River – Netflix Original

Available December 8

From Paris with Love

Available December 9

A Family Reunion Christmas – Netflix Family

It Comes at Night

Available December 10

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show – Netflix Original

Outlander: Season 3

Available December 11

The Sky Is Pink

Available December 12

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos – Netflix Film

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father – Netflix Original

Available December 13

6 Underground – Netflix Film

Available December 15

A Family Man

Dil Dhadakne Do

Karthik Calling Karthik

Available December 16

Burlesque

The Danish Girl

The Magicians: Season 4

Available December 17

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! – Netflix Original

Available December 18

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer – Netflix Documentary

Soundtrack – Netflix Original

Available December 19

After The Raid – Netflix Documentary

Ultraviolet: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Twice Upon a Time – Netflix Original

Available December 20

The Two Popes – Netflix Film

The Witcher – Netflix Original

Available December 22

Private Practice: Season 1-6

Available December 23

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

Available December 24

Carole & Tuesday: Part 2 – Netflix Anime

Como caído del cielo – Netflix Film

Crash Landing on You – Netflix Original

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch – Netflix Original

Lost in Space: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2010: Part 2 – Netflix Original

Available December 25

Sweetheart

Available December 26

The App – Netflix Film

Le Bazar de la Charité – Netflix Original

Fast & Furious Spy Racers – Netflix Family

You: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Available December 27

The Gift – Netflix Original

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up – Netflix DOCUMENTARY

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Available December 28

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy – Netflix Film

Available December 29

Lawless

Available December 30

Alexa & Katie: Season 3 – Netflix Family

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened – Netflix Anime

Available December 31

The Degenerates: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Die Another Day

GoldenEye

Heartbreakers

The Neighbor – Netflix Original

Red Dawn

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures – Netflix Original

Streaming on HBO / HBO Now

Available December 1

The Abyss, 1989

Being Julia, 2004

The Beverly Hillbillies, 1993

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (Extended Version), 2011

Bridesmaids (Extended Version), 2011

Buena Vista Social Club, 1999

Can You Keep A Secret?, 2019

Cedar Rapids, 2011

Closer, 2004

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, 2007

Empire of the Sun, 1987

Grandma’s Boy, 2006

Heaven & Earth, 1993

Hoop Dreams, 1994

Jersey Girl, 2004

Justin Bieber’s Believe, 2013

Mr. Popper’s Penguins, 2011

Primeval, 2007

Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011

Sucker Punch, 2011

The Ringer, 2005

The Woman in Red, 1984

Unfriended, 2015

Unknown, 2011

Van Helsing, 2004

What About Bob?, 1991

Available December 2

Umbre, Seasons One and Two — HBO Original Programming

Available December 6

HBO Latino Presents: A Tiny Audience, Part 1 — HBO Original Programming

Available December 4

American Woman, 2018

Available December 6

HBO Latino Presents: A Tiny Audience, Part 1 — HBO Original Programming

Yuli — HBO Original Programming

Available December 7

Dan Soder: Son of A Gary — HBO Original Programming

Long Shot, 2019

Available December 10

Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching — HBO Original Programming

Available December 13

En Tu Piel (AKA 7:20 Once A Week) — HBO Original Programming

Entre Nos: About Last Night — HBO Original Programming

Mel Brooks Unwrapped — HBO Original Programming

Available December 14

Hellboy, 2019

Available December 17

Well Groomed — HBO Original Programming

Available December 18

Finding The Way Home— HBO Original Programming

Available December 20

Coyote Lake — HBO Original Programming

Available December 21

The Sun Is Also a Star, 2019

Available December 27

El Baile de la Gacela (AKA The Gazelle’s Dance) — HBO Original Programming

Available December 28

Pokémon Detective Pikachu, 2019

Available December 30

Her Smell, 2018

Streaming on Hulu

Available December 1

MOVIES

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

A Better Life (2011)

A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner! (2011)

Airheads (1994)

Almost Famous (2000)

The Aviator (2004)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Bug (1975)

Ca$h (2010)

Cheri (2009)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library (2017)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Footloose (1984)

Half-Shell Heroes: Blast to the Past (2015)

Hamlet (1990)

Havana Motor Club (2015)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

In Secret (2014)

Just Married (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

Legend of the Drunken Master (1994)

LOL (2012)

The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery (2015)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Nobody’s Fool (1995)

Out of Time (2003)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Prancer (1989)

Rags (2012)

Road House (1989)

Secretary (2002)

Set Up (2011)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Sorority Row (2009)

The Spirit (2008)

Splitting Adam (2015)

Swindle (2013)

Transporter 2 (2005)

Wall Street (1987)

The Winning Season (2010)

TV

Unikitty: Complete Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

Gintama: Complete Season 1 (SUB & DUB) (TV Tokyo)

Available December 2

MOVIES

This One’s For the Ladies (2019)

Available December 3

MOVIES

My Boss’s Daughter (2003)

TV

Making It: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 7 (Bravo)

Younger: Complete Season 6 (TV Land)

Available December 4

TV

Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special: Special (ABC)

CMA Country Christmas: Special (ABC)

Fruits Basket: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Available December 5

MOVIES

How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming (2019)

How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog Log (2019)

Killers Anonymous (2019)

TV

The Moody’s: Series Premiere (FOX)

Available December 6

MOVIES

The Push (2019)

TV

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 2 (eOne)

Into The Dark: A Nasty Piece of Work: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Reprisal: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Top Chef: Complete Season 16 (Bravo)

Available December 8

MOVIES

From Paris With Love (2010)

Available December 9

TV

Miss Universe 2019: Special (FOX)

Available December 11

MOVIES

Fast Color (2019)

TV

Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways: Series Premiere (NBC)

Sherman’s Showcase: Complete Season 1 (IFC)

Available December 12

MOVIES

Blackfish (2013)

Available December 13

MOVIES

Bumblebee (2018)

Depraved (2019)

The Sounds of Silence (2019)

TV

Marvel’s Runaways: Complete Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Great American Baking Show: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Available December 16

MOVIES

American Gangster (2007)

Fast & Furious (2009)

Wild Rose (2019)

Available December 17

TV

Holidays with the Houghs: Special (NBC)

Mighty Magisworlds: Complete Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

Available December 18

MOVIES

The Kid (2019)

TV

Killing Eve: Complete Season 2 (BBCA)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times: Special (ABC)

Available December 19

MOVIES

Cold Case Hammarskjold (2019)

Available December 20

MOVIES

Loro (2019)

TV

Miss America Pageant: Special (NBC)

Available December 23

MOVIES

Pawn Sacrifice (2014)

Available December 24

TV

Black Jesus: Complete Season 3 (Adult Swim)

Available December 27

MOVIES

The Day Shall Come (2019)

TV

Into The Dark: Midnight Kiss: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available December 28

TV

Better Things: Complete Season 3 (FX)

Available December 29

TV

Preacher: Complete Season 4 (AMC)

Available December 30

MOVIES

Anesthesia (2016)

Running with the Devil (2019)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

What Men Want (2019)

Wonder Park (2018)

TV

Flirty Dancing: Series Premiere (FOX)

OK K.O., Let’s Be Heroes! Complete Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

The Orville: Complete Season 2 (FOX)

Streaming on Amazon Prime

Available December 1

A Better Life (2011)

Almost Famous (2000)

Bug (1975)

Footloose (1984)

Hamlet (1990)

Hancock (2008)

Havana Motor Club (2015)

In Secret (2014)

Out of Time (2003)

Phase IV (1974)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

The Aviator (2004)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Spirit (2008)

The Winning Season (2010)

Available December 3

My Boss’ Daughter (2003)

Available December 5

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

Available December 6

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 3 – Amazon Original series

Clifford: Season 1A – Amazon Original series

Inside Edge: Season 2 – Amazon Original series

Available December 9

Light of My Life (2019)

Available December 11

Fast Color (2019)

Available December 13

Bumblebee (2018)

The Expanse: Season 4 – Amazon Original series

Available December 18

The Kid (2019)

Available December 20

The Aeronauts – Amazon Original movie

The Wedding Year (2019)

Available December 21

The Kill Team (2019)

Available December 25

Night Hunter (2019)

Available December 30

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

What Men Want (2019)

Wonder Park (2019)

Available December 31

Man on the Moon (1999)

