



This month all eyes are on The Irishman, Martin Scorsese’s epic gangster drama. But until you can see it on November 27, there’s plenty of other highly-anticipated releases in TV and movies coming to Netflix, Amazon, HBO, and Hulu, including shows like Jack Ryan, The Crown, and Silicon Valley

Along with those new options, movies like Creed II, Step Brothers, The Matrix Series, the James Bond collection, and Rounders will be streaming on various sites.

Here’s everything new you can stream in November 2019:

What’s Streaming on Netflix

Nov. 1

Apache Warrior

American Son

Atypical: Season 3

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1

Billy on the Street

Christmas Break-In

The Christmas Candle

Christmas in the Heartlands

Christmas Survival

The Deep: Season 3

Drive

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Fire in Paradise

The Game

Grease

Hache

Hello Ninja

Holiday in the Wild

Holly Star

How to Be a Latin Lover

The King

Love Jones

The Man Without Gravity

Mars: Season 2

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2

Paid in Full

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Santa Girl

Sling Blade

Spitfire: The Plane That Saved the World

Step Brothers

True: Grabbleapple Harvest

Up North

We Are the Wave

Wild Child

Zombieland

Nov. 4

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

The Devil Next Door

District 9

Nov. 5

The End of the F***ing World: Season 2

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4

Tune in for Love

Undercover Brother 2

Nov. 6

Phillip Youmans

Burning Cane

SCAMS

Shadow

Nov. 7

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

Nov. 8

Busted!: Season 2

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2

Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour

Green Eggs and Ham

Let It Snow

Paradise Beach

Wild District: Season 2

Nov. 9

Little Things: Season 3

Nov. 10

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5

Nov. 11

A Single Man

Chief of Staff: Season 2

Nov. 12

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3

Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago

Nov. 13

Maradona in Mexico

Nov. 14

The Stranded

Nov. 15

Avlu: Part 2

The Club

Earthquake Bird

GO!: The Unforgettable Party

House Arrest

I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry

Klaus

Llama Llama: Season 2

The Toys That Made Us: Season 3

Nov. 16

Suffragette

Nov. 17

The Crown: Season 3

Nov. 19

Iliza: Unveiled

No hay tiempo para la verguenza

Nov. 20

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

Dream/Killer

Lorena, la de pies ligeros

Nov. 21

The Knight Before Christmas

Mortel

Nov. 22

Dino Girl Gauko

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

The Dragon Prince: Season 3

High Seas: Season 2

Meet the Adebanjos: Season 1-3

Mon frere

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2

Narcoworld: Dope Stories

Nobody’s Looking

Singapore Social

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8

Nov. 23

End of Watch

Nov. 24

Courtesy of Bold Films

Shot Caller

Nov. 25

Dirty John: Season 1

Nov. 26

Mike Birbiglia: The New One

Super Monsters Save Christmas

True: Winter Wishes

Nov. 27

Broken

The Irishman

Nov. 28

Holiday Rush

John Crist: I Ain’t Praying For That

Merry Happy Whatever

Mytho

Nov. 29

‘Atlantics’

Courtesy of TIFF

Atlantics

Chip and Potato: Season 2

I Lost My Body

La Reina del Sur: Season 2

The Movies That Made Us

Sugar Rush Christmas

What’s Streaming on Amazon Prime

Nov. 1:

A View To A Kill (1985)

Bad Santa (2003)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Chinatown (1974)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Dr. No (1962)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Sex * But Were Afraid To Ask (1972)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fire with Fire (2012)

Flashdance (1983)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Freelancers (2012)

From Russia With Love (1963)

Gloria (English Subtitled) (2014)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Kingpin (1996)

LicenceTo Kill (1989)

Light Sleeper (1992)

Live And Let Die (1973)

Moonraker (1979)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Overlord (2018)

Reds (1981)

Save the Last Dance 2 (2006)

Soapdish (1991)

Summer’s Moon (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

The Counterfeit Traitor (1962)

The Firm (1993)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Ring (2002)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Training Day (2001)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

Jack Ryan

Nov. 6

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)

Nov. 8

One Child Nation (2019)

Nov. 12

Angel Has Fallen (2019)

Nov. 13

Anna and the Apocalypse (2018)

Romans (2017)

Nov. 14

Instant Family (2018)

The Souvenir (2019)

Nov. 15

Creed 2 (2018)

The Man in the High Castle: Season 4 (Amazon Original)

Nov. 19

Bottom of the 9th (2019)

Nov. 20

The Fanatic (2019)

Nov. 22

Brittany Runs a Marathon (2019) (Amazon Original)

Costume Quest: Christmas Special (Amazon Original)

Nov. 29

The Report (2019)

Nov. 30

Low Tide (2019)

The Feed: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

What’s Streaming on Hulu

Nov. 1

America’s Cutest: Complete Seasons 2&3 (Animal Planet)

Giada’s Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)

Into The Dark: Pilgrim: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Kids Baking Championship: Complete Season 4 (Food Network)

Love Island: Australia: Complete Season 1 (ITV)

Sex Sent Me to the ER: Complete Seasons 1&2 (TLC)

Too Cute!: Complete Seasons 2&3 (Animal Planet)

A Fairly Odd Christmas (2012)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Albert (2016)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Chinatown (1974)

The Counterfeit Traitor (1962)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain (1995)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex, but were Afraid to Ask (1972)

Fantastic Four (2005)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fever Pitch (2005)

Fire with Fire (2012)

The Firm (1993)

Flashdance (1983)

Freddy Vs Jason (2003)

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Freelancers (2012)

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

Gloria (2014)

Head of State (2003)

Home for the Holidays (1995)

I Heart Huckabees (2004)

In Enemy Hands (2003)

Interview with a Vampire (1994)

Kingpin (1996)

Light Sleeper (1992)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

Magic Mike (2012)

The Mexican (2001)

The Nightingale (2019)

Overlord (2018)

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

Reds (1981)

The Ring (2002)

Santa Hunters (2014)

Shall We Dance? (2004)

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2002)

Soapdish (1991)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Summers Moon (2009)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

Tiny Christmas (2017)

The Two Jakes (1990)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Undisputed (2002)

Waiting… (2005)

You Laugh but It’s True (2011)

Available Nov. 4

Denial (2016)

Nov. 5

Framing John Delorean (2019)

Available Nov. 6

Long Time Coming: A 1955 Baseball Story (2017)

The Biggest Little Farm (2019)

Nov. 7

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)

Nov. 9

You’re the Worst: Complete Season 5 (FX)

Nov. 13

Anna and the Apocalypse (2018)

Ugly Dolls (2018)

Nov. 14

Instant Family (2018)

Veronica Mars (2014)

Nov. 15

Dollface: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Creed II (2018)

Wings of the Dove (1997)

Nov. 18

Booksmart (2019)

The Tomorrow Man (2019)

Nov. 19

Apple Tree Yard: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power (2019)

The Quiet One (2019)

Nov. 20

Some Kind of Beautiful (2015)

Nov. 22

The Accident: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Vita & Virginia (2019)

Nov. 24

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (2010)

Nov. 25

Love & Mercy (2015)

Nov. 26

NOS4A2: Complete Season 1 (AMC)

Astronaut (2019)

Nov. 27

Meeting Gorbachev (2019)

Nov. 28

Mike Wallace is Here (2019)

What’s Streaming on HBO/HBO Now

Movies

Big (11/1)

Blindspotting (11/1)

Bruce Almighty (11/1)

Chocolat (11/1)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (11/1)

Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops (11/19)

Flawless (11/1)

For Love of the Game (11/1)

Forget Paris (11/1)

Head Full of Honey (11/2)

Hope Floats (11/1)

Indignation (11/1)

Jingle All the Way (Director’s Cut) (11/1)

King Arthur (Director’s Cut) (11/1)

Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season (11/26)

Little (11/16)

Look Away (11/4)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (11/1)

Nine Months (11/1)

Pan (11/1)

Reversal of Fortune (11/1)

Shazam! (11/30)

The Apollo (11/6)

The Condemned (11/1)

The Condemned 2 (11/1)

The Darjeeling Limited (11/1)

The Darkness (11/1)

The Day After Tomorrow (11/1)

The Kid Who Would Be King (11/9)

The Town (11/1)

True Lies (11/1)

Us (11/23)

Very Ralph (11/12)

Wes Craven Presents Wishmaster (11/1)

TV

Daniel Sloss: X (11/2)

Entre Nos: Erik Rivera: Super White (11/1)

Halfway — HBO Access pilot (11/1)

His Dark Materials (11/4)

Message Erased (11/1)

Pajaros de Verano (aka Birds of Passage) (11/8)

Papi Chulo (11/15)

Santos Dumont (11/11)

Sesame Street (11/16)

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration (11/9)

Sobredosis de amor (aka Roommates) (11/1)

Sterling — HBO Access pilot (11/1)

Unimundo 45 — HBO Access pilot (11/1)

Expiring 11/30

Blackkklansman

Breakin’ All the Rules

Captivity

Crazy Rich Asians

Darkman

Darkman II: The Return of Durant

Darkman III: Die Darkman Die

The Darkest Minds

Deja Vu

The Diary of Anne Frank

Disclosure

Hop

Insidious: The Last Key

Legend

Lions For Lambs

The Lost Boys

Macgruber (Extended Version)

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Manhattan Night

My Friend Dahmer

Paper Heart

Paycheck

Peter Pan

Pride

Ramona and Beezus

Robin Hood

Steve Jobs

Stratton

