This month all eyes are on The Irishman, Martin Scorsese’s epic gangster drama. But until you can see it on November 27, there’s plenty of other highly-anticipated releases in TV and movies coming to Netflix, Amazon, HBO, and Hulu, including shows like Jack Ryan, The Crown, and Silicon Valley
Along with those new options, movies like Creed II, Step Brothers, The Matrix Series, the James Bond collection, and Rounders will be streaming on various sites.
Here’s everything new you can stream in November 2019:
What’s Streaming on Netflix
Nov. 1
Apache Warrior
American Son
Atypical: Season 3
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1
Billy on the Street
Christmas Break-In
The Christmas Candle
Christmas in the Heartlands
Christmas Survival
The Deep: Season 3
Drive
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Fire in Paradise
The Game
Grease
Hache
Hello Ninja
Holiday in the Wild
Holly Star
How to Be a Latin Lover
The King
Love Jones
The Man Without Gravity
Mars: Season 2
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2
Paid in Full
Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Santa Girl
Sling Blade
Spitfire: The Plane That Saved the World
Step Brothers
True: Grabbleapple Harvest
Up North
We Are the Wave
Wild Child
Zombieland
Nov. 4
A Holiday Engagement
Christmas Crush
Dear Santa
The Devil Next Door
District 9
Nov. 5
The End of the F***ing World: Season 2
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4
Tune in for Love
Undercover Brother 2
Nov. 6
Phillip Youmans
Burning Cane
SCAMS
Shadow
Nov. 7
The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
Nov. 8
Busted!: Season 2
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2
Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour
Green Eggs and Ham
Let It Snow
Paradise Beach
Wild District: Season 2
Nov. 9
Little Things: Season 3
Nov. 10
Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5
Nov. 11
A Single Man
Chief of Staff: Season 2
Nov. 12
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3
Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago
Nov. 13
Maradona in Mexico
Nov. 14
The Stranded
Nov. 15
Avlu: Part 2
The Club
Earthquake Bird
GO!: The Unforgettable Party
House Arrest
I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry
Klaus
Llama Llama: Season 2
The Toys That Made Us: Season 3
Nov. 16
Suffragette
Nov. 17
The Crown: Season 3
Nov. 19
Iliza: Unveiled
No hay tiempo para la verguenza
Nov. 20
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator
Dream/Killer
Lorena, la de pies ligeros
Nov. 21
The Knight Before Christmas
Mortel
Nov. 22
Dino Girl Gauko
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings
The Dragon Prince: Season 3
High Seas: Season 2
Meet the Adebanjos: Season 1-3
Mon frere
Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2
Narcoworld: Dope Stories
Nobody’s Looking
Singapore Social
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8
Nov. 23
End of Watch
Nov. 24
Courtesy of Bold Films
Shot Caller
Nov. 25
Dirty John: Season 1
Nov. 26
Mike Birbiglia: The New One
Super Monsters Save Christmas
True: Winter Wishes
Nov. 27
Broken
The Irishman
Nov. 28
Holiday Rush
John Crist: I Ain’t Praying For That
Merry Happy Whatever
Mytho
Nov. 29
‘Atlantics’
Courtesy of TIFF
Atlantics
Chip and Potato: Season 2
I Lost My Body
La Reina del Sur: Season 2
The Movies That Made Us
Sugar Rush Christmas
What’s Streaming on Amazon Prime
Nov. 1:
A View To A Kill (1985)
Bad Santa (2003)
Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)
Chinatown (1974)
Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Die Another Day (2002)
Double Jeopardy (1999)
Dr. No (1962)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Sex * But Were Afraid To Ask (1972)
Fatal Attraction (1987)
Fire with Fire (2012)
Flashdance (1983)
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Freelancers (2012)
From Russia With Love (1963)
Gloria (English Subtitled) (2014)
Goldeneye (1995)
Goldfinger (1964)
Kingpin (1996)
LicenceTo Kill (1989)
Light Sleeper (1992)
Live And Let Die (1973)
Moonraker (1979)
Never Say Never Again (1983)
Octopussy (1983)
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Overlord (2018)
Reds (1981)
Save the Last Dance 2 (2006)
Soapdish (1991)
Summer’s Moon (2009)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
The Counterfeit Traitor (1962)
The Firm (1993)
The Living Daylights (1987)
The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
The Ring (2002)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
The World Is Not Enough (1999)
Thunderball (1965)
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Training Day (2001)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)
Jack Ryan
Nov. 6
Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)
Nov. 8
One Child Nation (2019)
Nov. 12
Angel Has Fallen (2019)
Nov. 13
Anna and the Apocalypse (2018)
Romans (2017)
Nov. 14
Instant Family (2018)
The Souvenir (2019)
Nov. 15
Creed 2 (2018)
The Man in the High Castle: Season 4 (Amazon Original)
Nov. 19
Bottom of the 9th (2019)
Nov. 20
The Fanatic (2019)
Nov. 22
Brittany Runs a Marathon (2019) (Amazon Original)
Costume Quest: Christmas Special (Amazon Original)
Nov. 29
The Report (2019)
Nov. 30
Low Tide (2019)
The Feed: Season 1 (Amazon Original)
What’s Streaming on Hulu
Nov. 1
America’s Cutest: Complete Seasons 2&3 (Animal Planet)
Giada’s Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)
Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)
Into The Dark: Pilgrim: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
Kids Baking Championship: Complete Season 4 (Food Network)
Love Island: Australia: Complete Season 1 (ITV)
Sex Sent Me to the ER: Complete Seasons 1&2 (TLC)
Too Cute!: Complete Seasons 2&3 (Animal Planet)
A Fairly Odd Christmas (2012)
A Simple Plan (1998)
Albert (2016)
Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)
Chinatown (1974)
The Counterfeit Traitor (1962)
Dinner for Schmucks (2010)
Double Jeopardy (1999)
The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain (1995)
Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex, but were Afraid to Ask (1972)
Fantastic Four (2005)
Fatal Attraction (1987)
Fever Pitch (2005)
Fire with Fire (2012)
The Firm (1993)
Flashdance (1983)
Freddy Vs Jason (2003)
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)
Freelancers (2012)
Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
Gloria (2014)
Head of State (2003)
Home for the Holidays (1995)
I Heart Huckabees (2004)
In Enemy Hands (2003)
Interview with a Vampire (1994)
Kingpin (1996)
Light Sleeper (1992)
Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)
Magic Mike (2012)
The Mexican (2001)
The Nightingale (2019)
Overlord (2018)
The Pink Panther 2 (2009)
Reds (1981)
The Ring (2002)
Santa Hunters (2014)
Shall We Dance? (2004)
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2002)
Soapdish (1991)
Spy Next Door (2010)
Summers Moon (2009)
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)
Terminator Salvation (2009)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)
Tiny Christmas (2017)
The Two Jakes (1990)
Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)
Undisputed (2002)
Waiting… (2005)
You Laugh but It’s True (2011)
Available Nov. 4
Denial (2016)
Nov. 5
Framing John Delorean (2019)
Available Nov. 6
Long Time Coming: A 1955 Baseball Story (2017)
The Biggest Little Farm (2019)
Nov. 7
Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)
Nov. 9
You’re the Worst: Complete Season 5 (FX)
Nov. 13
Anna and the Apocalypse (2018)
Ugly Dolls (2018)
Nov. 14
Instant Family (2018)
Veronica Mars (2014)
Nov. 15
Dollface: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Creed II (2018)
Wings of the Dove (1997)
Nov. 18
Booksmart (2019)
The Tomorrow Man (2019)
Nov. 19
Apple Tree Yard: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power (2019)
The Quiet One (2019)
Nov. 20
Some Kind of Beautiful (2015)
Nov. 22
The Accident: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Vita & Virginia (2019)
Nov. 24
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (2010)
Nov. 25
Love & Mercy (2015)
Nov. 26
NOS4A2: Complete Season 1 (AMC)
Astronaut (2019)
Nov. 27
Meeting Gorbachev (2019)
Nov. 28
Mike Wallace is Here (2019)
What’s Streaming on HBO/HBO Now
Movies
Big (11/1)
Blindspotting (11/1)
Bruce Almighty (11/1)
Chocolat (11/1)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (11/1)
Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops (11/19)
Flawless (11/1)
For Love of the Game (11/1)
Forget Paris (11/1)
Head Full of Honey (11/2)
Hope Floats (11/1)
Indignation (11/1)
Jingle All the Way (Director’s Cut) (11/1)
King Arthur (Director’s Cut) (11/1)
Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season (11/26)
Little (11/16)
Look Away (11/4)
Mr. Bean’s Holiday (11/1)
Nine Months (11/1)
Pan (11/1)
Reversal of Fortune (11/1)
Shazam! (11/30)
The Apollo (11/6)
The Condemned (11/1)
The Condemned 2 (11/1)
The Darjeeling Limited (11/1)
The Darkness (11/1)
The Day After Tomorrow (11/1)
The Kid Who Would Be King (11/9)
The Town (11/1)
True Lies (11/1)
Us (11/23)
Very Ralph (11/12)
Wes Craven Presents Wishmaster (11/1)
TV
Daniel Sloss: X (11/2)
Entre Nos: Erik Rivera: Super White (11/1)
Halfway — HBO Access pilot (11/1)
His Dark Materials (11/4)
Message Erased (11/1)
Pajaros de Verano (aka Birds of Passage) (11/8)
Papi Chulo (11/15)
Santos Dumont (11/11)
Sesame Street (11/16)
Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration (11/9)
Sobredosis de amor (aka Roommates) (11/1)
Sterling — HBO Access pilot (11/1)
Unimundo 45 — HBO Access pilot (11/1)
Expiring 11/30
Blackkklansman
Breakin’ All the Rules
Captivity
Crazy Rich Asians
Darkman
Darkman II: The Return of Durant
Darkman III: Die Darkman Die
The Darkest Minds
Deja Vu
The Diary of Anne Frank
Disclosure
Hop
Insidious: The Last Key
Legend
Lions For Lambs
The Lost Boys
Macgruber (Extended Version)
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Manhattan Night
My Friend Dahmer
Paper Heart
Paycheck
Peter Pan
Pride
Ramona and Beezus
Robin Hood
Steve Jobs
Stratton
