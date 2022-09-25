Who Is Iman Gadzhi, and How Did He Establish Himself as an Entrepreneur?

The meaning of success can be subjective since each person defines it differently. However, in the end, it comes down to fulfilling your dreams and doing something that you’re passionate about. Above all, it speaks of personal determination. Entrepreneur Iman Gadzhi has built his empire of enterprises by working hard and making smart decisions.

Gadzhi is the founder and owner of several businesses, including AgenciFlow, a leading software company. Gents Croquet Club is another one of his companies and is currently among the best-performing NFT projects. The multi-millionaire is a passionate supporter of education for all and is a dedicated philanthropist. Gadzhi is globally renowned for self-funding five schools in Nepal, a project that has positively impacted over 2500 children.

Gadzhi began managing and producing content for various clients at 17, which increased his monthly net income to over $15,000. After nearly 2.5 years of hard work, he finally reached $100K monthly in revenue. He started a social media marketing course, which brought in $750K in revenue for the year. Gadzhi ended 2018 with a profit of almost $1.2 million, inspiring him to accomplish more. He continued pushing and expanded his agency in 2019.

Maintaining success during the Covid-19 pandemic was challenging, but Gadzhi refused to give up. Although his revenue dropped drastically, he took the opportunity to improve his services and return stronger. He then decided to discontinue the marketing course and established a comprehensive education business instead. He expanded his team and completely rebranded the firm.

Starting his journey in 2014, Gadzhi has evolved significantly over the years. His ability to adapt to new situations and bounce back better and stronger contributed greatly to his success. Later in 2021, Iman Gadzhi decided to enter the NFT market and made some solid investments. He generated over $10M from his NFT project and other enterprises, and he is optimistic that he will continue to grow in the coming years.

Iman’s biggest achievement has been fighting abuse and getting himself and his mother out of a toxic environment. Because of his financial success, his mother was able to retire when he was 19.

While establishing his businesses, Iman never stopped working on his health and fitness. He started his wellness journey early in his career, which he extended to help his friends and family. He later shared his tips and tricks on a YouTube channel, and today, many learn from his unique content on business building and success.

Working as a fitness content creator was when his journey truly began, but it permanently changed Iman’s life. From 2014, he had multiple opportunities to not only generate revenue but also grow as a person. These remarkable accomplishments help him stand out in the crowd. 2020 was a difficult year for many, but Iman made significant progress as he established two more schools and invested in cryptocurrency.

