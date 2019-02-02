Who Will Be the Next James Bond After Daniel Craig?

4. Henry Cavill

Cavill may not be the bookies’ favorite at the moment, but Hollywood producers wouldn’t have to think too hard about casting our September 2016 cover guy as the next 007—especially not after he got epically ripped for Justice League. As for his spy bona fides, Cavill already distinguished himself in the art of espionage with 2015’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (he wasn’t drinking a Vesper, but still).

Plus, he’s up for the challenge: “It’d be awesome to play Bond, a classic Bond, really,” the Man of Steel star said in his September cover feature with Men’s Fitness. “I don’t think I’d be the person to outdo Daniel Craig at doing Daniel Craig’s Bond. I would love to do a different version and just have enormous amounts of fun with it.”