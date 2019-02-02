Who Will Be the Next James Bond After Daniel Craig?

1. Richard Madden

This Game of Thrones star might find his way into another major franchise. Richard Madden, a.k.a. Robb Stark on GoT, is reportedly the frontrunner to play James Bond once Daniel Craig hangs up his Walther PPK, especially after his award-winning performance in Bodyguard. According to The Sun, Madden has caught the eye of Bond producer Barbara Broccoli: “It’s seriously looking like he [Madden] is going to get the job. Not only is he on top of Barbara’s list, but she is preparing to offer the role.”

Odds-wise, Madden is now the favorite, according to Forbes. Over in England, Bond betting is big business, and Madden now has the best odds to get the role. Madden is an 11/10 favorite on SkyBet and 5/4 on Coral, while Tom Hiddleston is at 5/2 and 6/4 on Sky and Coral; Tom Hardy is at 9/2 and 6/1; and Idris Elba is at 6/1 and 5/1, according to Forbes.

Madden recently spoke with Variety about what he wants to do next: “I’d like to explore things that are a bit not Romeo. I’ve spent 10 years playing different versions of Romeo, from Robb Stark to literally playing Romeo twice onstage, once when I was 21, once when I was 30. I’ve played a lot of these good guys that bad things happen to, and Bodyguard was my first real experience of this moral space that isn’t so clean-cut as good guys and bad guys. I want to delve into that.”