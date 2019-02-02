Who Will Be the Next James Bond After Daniel Craig?

2. Tom Hiddleston

Though he burst into Hollywood (and hearts of fangirls) with his turn as the scene-stealing Loki in Marvel’s Thor and Avengers movies, Hiddleston has a remarkable pedigree in both quintessential Englishness (Eton, Cambridge) and leading-man action roles involving firearms expertise (The Night Manager, Kong: Skull Island). And while Hiddleston’s Bond odds may be a little longer since his split with Taylor Swift—shake it off, Tom!—he’s still got the chops and the cheekbones to pull off a turn as 007.