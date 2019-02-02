Who Will Be the Next James Bond After Daniel Craig?

3. Idris Elba

The London-born son of working-class immigrants from Sierra Leone, Elba could deftly craft a blue-collar Briton’s Bond that is equally smoldering and no-holds-barred action brawler. He has serious acting chops—he’s scooped up awards for his starring roles in BBC One’s Luther and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, not to mention his classic role as Stacker Pentecost in the modern cult classic Pacific Rim—and could easily bring his formidable martial arts ability to the role, since he’s already making a TV show about literally kickboxing his way around the world.

Also of note: Elba was reluctantly drawn into a firestorm over the Bond role after writer Anthony Horowitz, who has been tasked with writing new Bond books, said Elba was “too street” for the role. (Horowitz later apologized, saying he meant no offense.)