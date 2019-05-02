Who Will Be the Next James Bond After Daniel Craig?

5a. Lashana Lynch

There’s been a lot of talk about Lashana Lynch and her new role in Bond 25. While she’s not expected to be 007 forever, she’ll start off the new movie with Bond’s old codename: From a report in The Daily Mail, Lynch will open up as 007 with James Bond off the board and in retirement. He gets brought back in the fold to kick off the movie.

Here’s the report: “In what’s been called a ‘popcorn-dropping moment’, British star Lashana Lynch, will be given Bond’s licence to kill in the 25th movie in the franchise…However, traditionalists can relax: she’s not the new Bond, but a new character who takes over his secret agent number after he leaves MI6.”

Could a woman take over one day? Former Bond Pierce Brosnan thinks it’s time: “Yes! I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. “Get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting.