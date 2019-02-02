Who Will Be the Next James Bond After Daniel Craig?

5. Tom Hardy

Hardy is one of the UK’s most enigmatic actors, if only because he can seem so damn difficult to pin down. One minute he’s punching the snot out of Batman (The Dark Knight Rises) or whipsawing his way through the desert (Mad Max), and the next he’s singlehandedly holding down an entire screenplay while doing nothing but talking on the phone and driving (Locke). Or, you know, he’s punching the snot out of someone else, as in Warrior. Point is, Hardy could easily carry the Bond torch lit by Daniel Craig—that of a physical, enigmatic 007 who is just as comfortable taking care of bad guys with his Walther PPK as he is with his bare damn hands.