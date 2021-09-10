This article was produced in partnership with Thomas Herd

In the times of a global pandemic, knowing where to put your money has become an even more valuable commodity. Not everyone can afford a price of a Bitcoin, but a Rolex watch can pose as a more viable investment. Rolex is unarguably the world’s most famous luxury watch brand. No matter if you’re in Russia, France, or the U.S., people—even those who don’t know watches well—know Rolex.

Its history stretches far back to the end of the 19th century and, over the years, it’s undergone huge changes, come up with revolutionary innovations, and had a huge impact on the luxury watch industry.

Rolex is among the oldest, most prestigious watch brands in the world, never compromising on quality. Its watches have become a symbol of success, prestige, and reliability. It’s no secret Rolex watches are expensive. While everything is relative, the price of its products naturally reflect the craftsmanship. But what’s particularly interesting is that Rolex watches can actually be investments.

In fact, the value of some Rolex watches have significantly increased. If you buy the right watch, you can wear it and enjoy it, and sell it for the same price you bought it for.

By investing in a luxury watch, Watch Trading Co. has allowed clients to tap into an asset that will bring a good yield in the future. Like any economic system, the watch market is dictated by the principle of supply and demand. Rolex can’t make specific watches fast enough and, as a result, customers are put on a waiting list. As you can imagine, most people don’t like to wait, so they come to someone and pay a premium, which in turn increases the value of that watch.

When a Rolex watch is in short supply, buyers and investors are willing to pay a higher price. Often considered the most desirable pieces by collectors, rare and hard to find Rolexes often attract the highest bids, which is what makes them such good investments.

The Rolex brand is quite simply the most recognized name in watchmaking history and its popularity has continued to grow. Much of its appeal lies in its exclusivity. If Watch Trading Co. has learned anything from luxury brands, it’s that eventually their popularity has the potential to peak and fall. However this is absolutely not the case for Rolex, as the cost of owning one of its timepieces continues to rise, adding to the desirability. Watch Trading Co. understands that luxury watches hold their value incredibly well, especially watches from well-regarded brands.

Watch Trading Co. has a strong pulse on market trends and the watch landscape.

“We don’t just pull prices out of the air,” says Mike Alexander, CEO of Watch Trading Co. “They’re all based on the different trends around the world. What’s interesting in the watch industry is that everyone focuses on such a small market that they misinterpret and misunderstand the magnitude and size of the global market.”

There are many nuances that can determine a watch’s price, such as metal combination, bezel style, bracelet style, dial combination, or currency exchange rate. The market can change constantly based on these factors.

Overall, Watch Trading Co. has established itself as one of the market leaders in luxury watches and the increased demand speaks volumes on the success of the product line. For more information, visit Watch Trading Co.’s website or Instagram.

