Winter Movie Preview: 5 Films You Shouldn’t Miss in January 2020

There are a bunch of highly anticipated releases coming this year, including the Marvel films Black Widow and The Eternals (starring an absolutely shredded Kumail Nanjiani), Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey, Harrison Ford’s The Call of the Wild, Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film No Time to Die, and Christopher Nolan’s action epic Tenet. We’ll dig into those movies soon, but for now, we’re going to spotlight the movies you should make sure to see in January 2020.

From a crime comedy with Matthew McConaughey to a potentially Oscar-worthy performance from Adam Sandler and more, here are five movies to put on your watch list.

The Gentlemen – January 24

Director Guy Ritchie is returning to the genre that made him famous with his new movie starring Matthew McConaughey. With a style in the same vein as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, his movie The Gentlemen stars McConaughey as Mickey Pearson, an American who has built up his own marijuana empire in London. When Pearson decides it’s time to sell his profitable business, a number of figures in the seedy London crime world step up to try and get it from him—some by force. The film stars McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant.

Bad Boys For Life – January 17

The iconic Bad Boys duo is back. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are partnering up one more time for Bad Boys 3. In the new film, they’ll face off against a dangerous drug cartel in Miami, forcing the cops to team up with a highly specialized police unit staffed with a younger generation of cops. The directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are behind the camera for this film, taking over for Michael Bay after the previous two installments.

1917 – Nationwide release January 10

Get ready for a war film unlike any other with 1917. Presented in what appears to be one unbroken shot, the movie follows two young soldiers (George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) as they’re sent on a mission to deliver a message that will help save thousands of men from a trap set by German forces during World War I. Director Sam Mendes and cinematographer Roger Deakins, who teamed up for the James Bond film Skyfall, decided to make the movie in what looks like one shot to get people into the headspace of the characters and the setting. The ensemble cast also includes Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Colin Firth, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

“It’s set on one day, told in real time in two hours, all in one unbroken shot,” Mendes said at the New York Comic-Con panel for the film. “It’s about going through the journey with the characters. The idea was there from the beginning; it was even written on the cover of the script.”

Uncut Gems – Nationwide release in January

Adam Sandler could be in line for an Oscar nomination for this incredible performance. Sandler plays New York City-based jeweler Howard Ratner, who gets himself into some major trouble while gambling on sports, trying to score big with a rare opal jewel, and juggling his family life and his mistress. Ratner crosses paths with NBA star Kevin Garnett and things start to spiral out of control. Directed by Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie (Good Time), the film is a wild ride through the NYC Diamond District.

The Nose Speed Record – Various Reel Rock 14 screenings

Documenting Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell‘s record-setting ascent of The Nose on El Capitan, The Nose Speed Record shows how the climbers made it happen. The movie is part of the adventure film festival Reel Rock 14, and follows Honnold and Caldwell in their multiple attempts to climb the 3,000-foot Nose route in under two hours. Honnold and Caldwell broke the original record—and then their own record—before setting the new milestone of one hour, 58 minutes, and seven seconds, which marked the first time anyone had climbed The Nose in under two hours. You can find screenings of The Nose Speed Record around the world in the Reel Rock 14 schedule.

