Michael B. Jordan is ready for a new mission. The Creed and Black Panther star is gearing up for Without Remorse, a new action franchise based on the Tom Clancy novel of the same name. Set for a 2020 release, Jordan shared the first look at the film with a teaser trailer on his Instagram.

Jordan is set to play John Clark, a former Navy SEAL and operations officer for the CIA, and one of Clancy’s most well-known characters from his books. In Without Remorse, Jordan’s Clark is seeking revenge for the murder of his wife and as he investigates, he finds a larger conspiracy going on around him in the military and government.

The teaser is short, but has some hints about what the film will be like through dialogue looped over the trailer. The main shot shows Jordan as Clark in full special forces uniform, and projected over his face are shots from the movie, including Clark facing an explosion, having a loving moment with his wife, and Clark in the middle of a mission.

“Something ain’t adding up,” Clark says in the teaser. “John, enough with the paranoid shit,” another character says. “Why don’t you tell them what the real mission is?” Clark asks. “One way or another, I’m going to get some real answers.”

Here’s a look at the teaser:

View this post on Instagram #WithoutRemorse 2020 A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan) on Nov 20, 2019 at 12:56pm PST

Clark has previously been featured in Tom Clancy movie adaptations, including with Willem Dafoe as the character in Clear and Present Danger alongside Harrison Ford’s Jack Ryan, as well as when Liev Schreiber played Clark in The Sum of All Fears, which had Ben Affleck in the lead role of Ryan.

The movie also stars Jaime Bell as Robert Ritter, the deputy director of operations at the CIA, and Jodie Turner-Smith as Karen Greer, daughter of well-known Clancy character James Greer, who is played by Wendell Pierce on Amazon Prime’s Jack Ryan show. Stefano Sollima is directing the film and it was written by Taylor Sheridan, who previously worked with Solima on Sicario: Day of the Soldado and created the series Yellowstone.

Without Remorse will open on Sept. 18, 2020.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!