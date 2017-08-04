You Can Get An Immersive Star Wars Experience With the New ‘Star Wars at Dolby SoHo’ Interactive Installation





The Skywalker saga might be ending, but your experience in the world of Star Wars is just beginning. With Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker coming out later this month, Dolby and Walt Disney Studios have teamed up to bring an in-depth installation and fan experience to Dolby SoHo that will include scenes and exhibits from all nine Skywalker Saga Star Wars films to New York City starting on December 6.

Located at Dolby SoHo at 477 Broadway, New York, NY 10013, the limited-time installation will have some incredible ways for fans to interact with the world of Star Wars. Through different interactive exhibits, movie props, memorabilia, scenes, and sound installations that range from Star Wars: A New Hope to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and everything else in between, the 11 exhibits will give fans the chance to “embrace the light side or succumb to the dark side.”

The Star Wars at Dolby SoHo installation will be open from December 6 through January 5 and is free for the public. To come check out the exhibit, the Dolby SoHo location hours will 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Wednesday through Sunday, closed Mondays, Tuesdays, as well as Christmas Day, and New Years Day. That leaves plenty of options for you to check it out before the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20—but also afterwards if you want to keep your Star Wars journey going after you see the film.

With the incredible technology of Dolby Vision and the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos, fans will feel transported into the world of the Star Wars universe. Since this is a limited-time installation, you’ll want to check it out and make sure you get some photos and videos for your social media feeds.

“The force brought us together – and we are thrilled to open the doors of Dolby SoHo so Star Wars fans can experience their favorite franchise like never before,” said Stuart Bowling, Content and Creative Relations Director, Dolby Laboratories in a statement. “It’s been an honor to have partnered with Star Wars from the beginning through Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. We can’t wait to immerse fans in a galaxy far, far away with immersive Dolby experiences at Dolby SoHo.”

Along with all the exhibits, the location will be offering fans the chance to win posters, exclusive items, and more through giveaways in the space. If you’re a true Star Wars fan, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to see this installation.

