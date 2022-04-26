You Should be Listening to These Podcasts While Working Out

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re anything like us, you like to have something playing in your ears when you work out. Most people like to get some motivation up while they work out with some music. Music to get the blood pumping. But some, like us, like to use that time we’re working out to listen to some podcasts.

Multitasking while we work out isn’t a bad idea. You can listen to something scripted or something news-focused or just something based on pop culture. Either way, that workout time can become even more invaluable to you. Just as invaluable as a subscription to Amazon Music is.

Amazon Music is the kind of service that will be a big help when it’s time to hit the gym with our headphones on. Obviously, it has a very large library of music for you to peruse. But you can also find tons of great podcasts on there to help you pass the time while you’re pumping some iron.

Even better than the deep bench of audio options for you to enjoy are the deals that are going right now. Two deals to be exact. One of which is the deal that will let you buy an Amazon Echo Dot for the first time for just $.99 if you buy one month of Amazon Music Unlimited. That cost is just $9.99 for the month ($7.99 if you’re a prime user). That deal is going from April 12th to May 4th of 2022.

The second deal that is going on right now is one that will let you sign up for Audible Premium Plus and Amazon Music Unlimited for free. That’s right folks. If you sign up for both at the same time, you will get both for free for the first three months. The former typically costs $14.95 a month while the latter costs $7.99 a month. That’s quite the deal if you ask us. This runs from April 12th to May 3rd of 2022.

Whichever deal you wanna sign up for, you will be in the money in our eyes. Those are the kinds of deals we live for. So if you want to sign up for them right now, we wouldn’t blame you one bit. And to give you guys a push in the right direction, we have picked 5 podcasts for you guys to give a whirl while you workout. Just scroll on down below and check them out for yourself after signing up for these deals.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!