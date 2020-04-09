4 Ways You Can Help During the COVID-19 Pandemic

If you’re stuck working from home, lamenting the loss of your spring snowboard season, missing late afternoon hangs at the brewery with your buds and wondering how long it will be until you have to crack that emergency can of creamed corn, consider yourself one of the lucky ones out there right now.

People are suffering. Livelihoods are ruined and some businesses may not come out the other side. And many of us are looking at the TV over our third bowl of asking ourselves, “Man, what can I do to help?”

First off, beware of scammers. Second, the big relief organizations have huge administrative costs, making your donation less impactful.

“We decided to step in and start small, doing one specific thing. We’re leaning on what we know how to do,” Jon Rose told Men’s Journal. Rose is the former professional surfer who started the humanitarian non-profit Waves For Water back in 2010 and has made global impact providing communities with knowledge and filters for clean drinking water after disasters.

While Waves for Water will face its own massive hurdles in funding, the COVOID-19 crisis presents are far different challenge than any of its past initiatives.

“I’ve spent my life fighting senseless sickness and death. With any catastrophe there will be fallout, but this is going to be huge,” Rose explains. “We can’t just go to the streets like we have in the past. We’re not mobilizing communities physically. We had to design a strategy for virtual management by tapping into our existing network.”

If you’ve can afford to donate right now and are wondering where it will do some serious good, here are some noble suggestions. This is a list of brands and organizations in the outdoor space with projects where your dollar will definitely go far.