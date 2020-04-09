4 Ways You Can Help During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Goggles for Docs More Info Here

(Nope, that’s not a Google Documents typo.) One of the biggest issues facing healthcare workers right now is the lack of PPE, Personal Protective Equipment. Our country was caught off-guard and we simply don’t have enough protective gear, including eye protection.

Well, as it turns out, every one of us happens to have very good eye protection sitting in our ski or snowboard bags right now. Yep, your used or new goggles can help folks arriving on the scene in ambulances or putting their own health on the line in the ER.

Goggles for Docs puts you directly in touch with the participating hospitals. You enter your information and the site tells you how to prepare and send your goggles. If your local hospital is flush, they will send you to another. (Hey New England riders and skiers, Connecticut needs eye protection pretty bad right now.)

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!