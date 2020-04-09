4 Ways You Can Help During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Jetty: Rising Tides Initiative More Info Here

For the relatively small size of this company, these guys do ridiculously big things. They are a surf, lifestyle and outdoor brand form New Jersey that does all of their own screen printing and have become a rallying point for the East Coast Community for the last 15 years.

Between the brand and their non-profit arm, the Jetty Rock Foundation, they have raised and donated $1.2 million to community efforts. Right now your favorite surf, skate, ski, snowboard, bike and outdoor retail shop is not considered essential business. So they are hurting. The impact will be far reaching.

“Our retail partners are key to our business and brand. They reach and interact with core customers that we’re trying to connect with all across the country. They’re telling the Jetty story and helping us to create lifelong fans of the brand in a way an online store can’t,” says Jetty Creative Director, John Clifford.

Thus, the crew launched the Rising Tides Initiative on the belief that a rising tide lifts all ships. At first, they donated 10% of online sales to a retailer closest to the customer. Then they created the Rising Tides line, of which 100% gets donated to the retailer of the customer’s choosing. This is a great way to help the small retailers that are the backbone of what we love.

