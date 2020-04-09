4 Ways You Can Help During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Vans: Foot the Bill More Info Here

You don’t likely need any introduction to this little operation that got its start in California back in 1966. Vans has added some new content to their blog called Bouncing Off the Walls by their artists, musicians and skaters who are all stuck at home right now just like you.

But Vans also very quickly put together a program called Foot the Bill, where they partner with community-driven skate shops, restaurants, art galleries and music venues in their sphere, creating custom-designed shoes. Net proceeds from the sale go directly to the small businesses in need to enable the kind of creative expression to continue. And these shoes are super rad.

“My father Paul Van Doren always said that we were a people company that made shoes. Now, more than ever, it’s important to support the people that provide spaces for communities around the world to be creative and come together,” said Steve Van Doren, son of Vans founder and Vans Vice President of Events and Promotions. “We were once a small business and wouldn’t be where we are today without the support of these partners. We hope to rally together with our consumers to lend a helping hand to those that are in need.”

