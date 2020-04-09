4 Ways You Can Help During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Waves For Water More Info Here

Waves For Water believes that access to clean water is a fundamental human right. They provide it through the implementation of portable water filter systems, digging/renovating bore-hole wells, and the construction of rainwater harvesting/storing systems.

They’ve implemented projects and done disaster relief in over 40 countries. Waves For Water has very low administrative costs, so about 80 cents of your dollar goes directly to the initiative. Waves For Water’s CODIV-19 Response has identified the people on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis, most notably first responders, to get them nutrient and energy rich foods to keep them going.

“We’re listening to them and getting them what they need, which is high quality protein bars, smoothies, fruit, sandwiches, vitamin supplements, whatever they need to get them through an 18-hour day,” says Rose.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!