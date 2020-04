View this post on Instagram

We wondered how to help in this fight and the answer was right in front us. Restitched masks are made from our own apparel. We deconstructed and up-cycled our gear, whose fabrics met guidelines for non-medical grade masks. We partnered local sewing houses to produce these. The fabrics we chose meet the Kaiser Permanente guidelines to ensure the most protection we could offer in a non-medical grade mask in an effort to slow the spread. They’re made from doubled-layered cotton blend fabrics, and are washable and reusable. Most importantly, we’re donating these masks to those who need them most, first responders and other essential workers fighting on the front lines to keep us safe. For every mask you buy, we’ll match it with a donation of a mask to those in need in our community. Due to overwhelming demand, we’re temporarily out of stock but we’re working hard to get caught up quickly. Sign up to be notified on availability by following the link in our bio. It’s a small step, but one we’re proud to take. We’re all in this together. Stay safe.