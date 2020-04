View this post on Instagram

Diamond Brilliant Face Masks are available online now! The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now advising Americans to voluntarily wear a basic cloth or fabric face mask when they go out to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. These non-medical masks are available now at diamondsupplyco.com. The CDC advises that due to the shortage of medical masks that the N95 masks should be reserved for hospitals. Please stay home and stay safe! 🙏 We will be donating profits to @localheartsfoundation