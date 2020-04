View this post on Instagram

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, we face new understandings of what is essential in our lives. Dragon recently donated supplies of Dragon Eyewear Goggles with clear lenses to healthcare workers in New York and California, where the need for personal protective equipment is especially high. We’re pitching in with what we have to offer for those in need. Each of us play a role in these uncertain and unprecedented times- whether that’s donating what you can, or simply staying home to help flatten the curve. By staying home, we can soon be back to the beaches we love to surf and the mountains we love to explore. We are stronger together. 👊🏼 . . #strongertogether #stayhome #thankyouhealthcareworkers