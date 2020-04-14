8 Action Sports Brands Supporting Medical Personnel Against COVID-19

R&D and manufacturing teams at Oakley have been working diligently to develop a protective shield that will be mass-produced and provided to first responders and front-line medical workers. In addition to this, Oakley has also made a donation of 20,000 units of protective eyewear that will be shipped across North America and Europe.

You too can help by donating Goggles for Docs here.

