Aaron Paul Is Finally Breaking Big

And he’s the one who boldly asked both John Mayer and Mark Foster of Foster the People—the night he met them, before he was even engaged—to play at his wedding. He also tapped David Blaine as their wedding magician. “I didn’t want it to be, like, a David Blaine show during cocktail hour, so I asked him to wear a big masquerade mask,” Paul says. “People kept coming up to me saying, ‘Dude. Your wedding magician was insane. Can I get his card?’ ”

As Paul likes to say, “Just put it out there.” And oh, he has.

He is co-starring in the Apple TV+ drama Truth Be Told, playing Warren Cave, who is in prison for murder thanks to the influence of a true-crime podcaster played by Octavia Spencer, who also is an executive producer on the show. Of their choice to cast Paul, “He was at the top of everyone’s list,” she says, and “I’m so glad that he chose to play in our sandbox.” And there aren’t enough italics to stress how deeply she adores him. “I love him. I love Aaron Paul,” Spencer says. “He’s one of the good guys.” Always prepared; always on. And playing across from Paul’s menacing prisoner, “I didn’t have to act,” she says. But “you have to be on alert, you have no idea. He’s so unpredictable. It was just magic. Magic. One of the most gifted actors of his generation.”

This year, he’ll star in Season 3 of Westworld playing Caleb, a construction worker with a robot sidekick named George, who gives the audience a perspective of life outside the park. Because he was a rabid fan of the show, joining the set felt surreal—something he wasn’t afraid to express. “He was like a kid in a candy shop,” says co-star Evan Rachel Wood, whose character Dolores was last seen escaping the park. “I get like that about the show sometimes, so I loved that I had another person there that could geek out as much as me.” She calls Paul one of those special humans, because of the energy he puts out and the immense talent he has. “He’s able to pull this emotion up from the depths of his soul that is so believable,” says Wood. “I think we, honestly, have yet to see the full range of Aaron Paul.”