



Get ready to kick off a new decade—our January issue is hitting newsstands just in time to ring in the new year. And who better to appear on our first cover of 2020 than El Camino star and three-time Emmy winner Aaron Paul?

Writer Amy Spencer visited with Paul in his L.A. home to talk about his upcoming roles, his family … and check out what’s behind that trap door in his den.

“I feel very good, and I will never, one time in my life, take a job just to take a job,” Paul tells Spencer. “Right now, I’m in my sweet spot.”

That sweet spot includes roles in Season 3 of HBO’s Westworld and currently in the Apple TV+ drama Truth Be Told alongside Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer.

“He’s so unpredictable,” says his co-star. “It was just magic. Magic. One of the most gifted actors of his generation.” (You can read the full cover story here.)

Paul isn’t the cover star for just any January issue either—this month, we’re bringing you our second annual Travel Awards. From Norway’s Under Restaurant (“The Best Place to Eat Fish”) to Iceland’s Deplar Farm (“The Best Place to Do It All” champ), we picked the 31 greatest trips in the world. Just try remember to keep your passport handy—it’ll be impossible not to book a trip after you see this year’s winners.

Want to put the focus back on your health this year? Flip to this month’s Blueprint. You won’t find any overdone six-pack ab exercises in this issue. Instead, take a page out of our No Bullsh*t Guide to Crushing 2020 to upgrade your routine—a manual with 25 expert-approved methods to help you work out harder, sleep better, and get more done this year and beyond.

Consider this all just the beginning: We also have interviews with Beau Bridges, Erin Andrews, Zach Woods, and plenty more—all in our new issue, on stands now.

