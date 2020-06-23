Action Sports Foundations That Are Helping Communities (and How You Can Support Them)

Lately, there’s been an outpouring of support for community-based action sports initiatives. We’ve taken the time to compile a non-comprehensive list of organizations in the skateboard, snowboard, and ski industry seeking to provide the elements to improve the livelihood of children, adults, and communities alike.

There are many ways you can help their efforts, such as volunteering your time teaching how to ride, donating funds, and spreading awareness around these foundations and their goals. Check them out below.

This article originally appeared on DewTour.com and was republished with permission.