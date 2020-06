View this post on Instagram

For the second year in a row, @burtonsnowboards was a finalist for @espn's Corporate Community Impact Award. We are very excited to announce that this year, Burton has won the award for their support of Chill! We couldn't be more proud of Burton and thank them for their commitment to Chill over the past 25 years. As a member of the Burton family and the company's non-profit of choice, ESPN has awarded $100,000 to Chill on behalf of Burton Snowboards. This generous gift will allow us continue our mission of helping youth from across North America overcome challenges through boardsports. You can read more about this exciting win at the link in bio. #chill #chillfoundation #rideinspirelead #espn #espys 📸: @johnrmccarthy