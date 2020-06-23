Action Sports Foundations That Are Helping Communities (and How You Can Support Them)

The College Skateboarding Education Foundation understands the hardships of young adults within the skateboarding community who work hard and deserver opportunities that require a college or institutional training education. Skateboarders have not been encouraged to pursue higher education and, more often than not, work less than ideal jobs that make it difficult to achieve such a notion. CSEF is here to provide financial relief to those deserving skateboarders.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!