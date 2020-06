View this post on Instagram

Sixty volunteers worked around the clock to pour around 120 cubic meters of concrete and create a world-class skatepark, Addis Skatepark, in just three weeks. 🙀 They all paid out of their pockets to go somewhere far away and do hard labor all day. Yes, skateboarding is life, and it makes you do crazy stuff. 👻 . . The local skateboarders had the chance to learn about concrete skatepark construction directly from the builders. Being a part of creating their own skatepark, they saw that if you believe in something, you can make something out of nothing! 💪 They immediately took ownership of the park and pride in building an environment that supports healthy activities and breaks down any social and economic barriers. 🙌 . Video: @moonshipjourneys . @ethiopiaskate @addispark . #skateboardingforsocialchange #ethiopiaskate #makelifeskatelife #ethiopia #addisababa