> **We are extremely saddened to announce the passing of Haymon T. Jahi, former NBS National President, who transitioned... Posted by Lee Valentine on Friday, April 10, 2020 18 / 18 Check It Out

The National Brotherhood of Skiers (NBS) has a history that dates back to 1972. Today, the NBS has 55 clubs representing 43 cities and a membership of 3,500. NBS sets out to represent black skiers coming together to identify and discuss problems and subjects which are unique to the black skiing population.

