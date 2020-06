View this post on Instagram

In spite of returning our facility to the city of Anaheim last year, we have been working on developing an unique educational skateboarding program for our young skaters. 2020 has been an off the charts-challenging year, but we have managed to expanded our programs to 3 different cities in Brazil in partnership with @bobburquist’s institute (@bobburnquistorg). It’s an honor to have @nextupfranca, @nextupsertaozinho, and @nextupribeiraopreto under our umbrella. We wanted to wish you all a happy #GoSkateboardingDay, and don’t forget that today is our 11th anniversary! We wanted to create this graphic—made by @rogeriolemos—for us to remember the difficulties that we had to overcome and our successes during 2020. Happy 11th anniversary, Next Up!! #nextupfoundation #nextupskateboarding