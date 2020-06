View this post on Instagram

#MondayMotivation Make it a great week friends! Repost from @jongordon11 “Which of these 3 do you need to embrace most today? All of these are important but I want to zero in on COMPARISON for a minute because it may be one of the biggest things holding us back (as individuals and teams). Comparison causes us to focus on someone else's gifts, talents and purpose versus our own. It's what happens when we are focused on success versus excellence. Success is often measured by comparison to others. Excellence, on the other hand, is all about being the best we can be and maximizing our gifts, talents and abilities to perform at our highest potential. We live in a world that loves to compare. We are all guilty of doing it. However, I believe that to be our best we must focus more on pursuing excellence. We must focus on being the best we can be and realize that our greatest competition is not someone else but ourselves.”