Features

Action Sports Foundations That Are Helping Communities (and How You Can Support Them)

5 / 18
Check It Out

Empowering children through skateboarding and education, Skateistan is an international nonprofit organization in Afghanistan, Cambodia, and South Africa seeking to allow children to become leaders for a better world. Skateistan’s focus is on groups who are often excluded from sports and educational opportunities, especially girls, children living with disabilities, and those from low-income backgrounds.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Features