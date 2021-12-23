All The Pups That Have New Homes For The Holidays Thanks To The Labelle Foundation

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The holiday season is one full of love. Love for all the ones we have in our lives and those around us. It’s just so festive and it makes it easier for us to show that love. Which means now would be the perfect time to head on over to The Labelle Foundation and adopt yourself an adorable little dog.

Dogs are man’s best friend for a reason and The Labelle Foundation is here to help those pups in need. Based out of Los Angeles, California, this is the kind of foundation we can really get behind. Because the main goal is to make sure these dogs are always in good hands.

Making sure they go around and save dogs that are on euthanasia lists, The Labelle Foundation does something different than many other shelters. Instead of having the dogs cooped up in a cage in a shelter, they foster these dogs out to families that are willing to help the dogs be calm and loved before the forever family comes a-knocking.

The Labelle Foundation does a lot of great work at making sure each dog is placed in the kind of house it deserves. They take medical history and such into account. They specialize in mom and babies, orphan puppies, and medical dogs. These are the kinds of dogs that are going to show you a lot of love.

So if you think you are worthy of picking up a new dog right now, head on over to The Labelle Foundation right now if you’re near enough to Los Angeles. Or if you aren’t and still want to do some good, make a donation to the shelter right now so the dogs are well fed and cared for.

