Andy Samberg Is Ready for Anything

Samberg insists the movie’s sensitive beating heart was “all Judd.” (Judd Apatow was a producer on the film.) But whatever’s happening onscreen works because of the Lonely Island’s very real 20-year history. Schaffer refers to their relationship almost like a marriage. “We were on the phone yesterday debating if we could ever do more tour dates like we did last summer,” he says. “It’s a balancing act. I might get offered a movie and go, ‘Oh, that sounds fun.’ But in the same way, I have to go to my wife and go, ‘Hey, would I be able to do this movie?’ I also need to call those guys—even if it has nothing to do with them—and go, ‘In six months, are we thinking that we would do something together?’ ”

Schaffer thinks about this for a second, adding: “I think I speak for all three of us—the things that we’re the proudest of, and that seem to be the things that people bring up to us over the years, are always the things we’ve made together.”

I ask Samberg what drove them to make a 30-minute “visual poem” about Canseco, McGwire, and steroids, which contains the lyric “She said she wanna fuck me with my uniform on. She grabbed me by the bat, now it’s going, going, gone. I never finish sex ’cause I’m so juiced out. But she nutted three times then we bashed then I bounced.” Samberg grins. “Working together is how we stay friends,” he says. “Because once you’re married and you get a little older—you’re tired.”

I constantly think a piano is going to fall on me. I consider myself very lucky.

It’s an odd time in show business. Nobody knows what works anymore. So if you’ve got any power, why not just make things you love with the people who make you laugh the most? Sometimes it’s a TV competition about people who cook tiny meals in impossibly tiny kitchens. (Samberg will host Biggest Little Cook-Offs on Quibi, a new streaming platform, later this year.) Sometimes it’s Palm Springs, an offbeat romantic comedy. It’s producing PEN15, a risky comedy about puberty and middle school, in which the two 13-year-old leads are played by the two 30-something women who created the show. And no one ever acknowledges the joke. The show shouldn’t work, but it absolutely destroys.