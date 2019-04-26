



Editors’ Note: Two weeks after this story went to press, the Mets signed Jacob deGrom to a lucrative five-year deal and named rookie first baseman Peter Alonso to the Opening Day roster. He is currently sixth in the National League in home runs as of April 26.

The sky this morning over Port St. Lucie, Florida, home of the New York Mets’ longtime spring-training complex, is a perfect porcelain blue, vast with infinite possibility. And yet somehow, on just the second day of the very first week of camp, it is already falling.

They celebrate Groundhog Day a little differently around here: Every year at about this time, the Mets emerge from hibernation to see which player will be the first to need an MRI. This year’s lucky winner is newly acquired third baseman Jed Lowrie, whose balky knee began to balk before he even set foot in Florida. As a result, everyone here in Port St. Lucie, from the fans to the Mets’ front-office staff, is walking around with a slight hunch in their shoulders, as if they’re waiting for the first shard of plummeting porcelain to conk them in the head at any moment.

It’s been like this since the birth of the franchise. The Mets, perhaps more so than any other team in professional baseball, have a gift for losing. The team’s 120-loss inaugural season, in 1962, is a Major League record that has stood for nearly six decades and that no amount of performance-enhancing drugs could ever erase. They haven’t won a World Series since 1986, while their crosstown rivals, the Yankees, have won five. Everyone gets sick, but only the Mets could lose a pitching ace (briefly) as they did last year to Coxsackievirus, which is primarily transmitted by children drooling on one another. They lost another ace (permanently) to a shoulder condition that required doctors to remove one of his ribs. The list goes on for miles.