As the entire planet has essentially shut down during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many businesses are shuttering, forced to close their doors in hopes of riding this whole thing out. However, one bit of silver lining is that many businesses are shifting gears to adapt to the situation. Some of these companies are using their resources to produce products that are in short supply for the astronomical demand. And it’s no secret that the medical community is in dire need of instrumental supplies—particularly medical masks.

And on Thursday, outdoor company Cascade Designs Inc. (CDI) announced that it has converted its Seattle, WA factory into a full-time medical mask production facility in order to aid and assist those in the medical field who are currently reeling from the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Cascade Designs has been manufacturing quality outdoor gear in its Seattle factory for more than 50 years,” Doug Sanders, vice president of Medical and Military at CDI, said in a press release. “Our team is experienced and fully committed to supporting the medical community—the doctors, nurses, health-care workers and first responders—that need personal protective equipment to safely and effectively care for their patients.”

Since March 31, the parent company to brands like Mountain Safety Research, Therm-a-Rest, and Platypus has dedicated its 44 highly skilled sewers in the Seattle factory to stitch each individual mask, currently pumping out 1,000 Level 1 medical masks per day, with the projection of reaching 20,000 per day once in full production. They’ve partnered with Kaas Tailored, which is providing materials and handling distribution.

These Level 1 medical masks will provide basic bacterial filtration and sub-micron particulate protection for general medical use. The masks will be distributed to 51 hospitals within the Providence network.

With everything going on during this world-wide crisis, it’s assuring to see that people are still willing to step up and remain nimble in order to get through this difficult time. It’s as important as ever to constantly remind ourselves we’re all in this together.

