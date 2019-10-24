



Obi-Wan Kenobi is finally back. Ewan McGregor appears on the cover of our latest November issue, on stands now—and the Hollywood legend’s ready to talk about his return as everyone’s favorite Jedi in the highly anticipated Star Wars TV series.

“It’s a fucking massive relief,” he tells contributing editor Mickey Rapkin about being able to announce he’ll play Obi-Wan again. “Because for four years, I’ve been having to lie to people about it.”

While Star Wars fans will have to wait to see McGregor wield a lightsaber anytime soon (he starts shooting next year) and the series’ details are still being kept under wraps, he reveals a few secrets we’ve all been waiting for. (“The storyline sits between Episode III and Episode IV,” McGregor says.) What else can we expect? Check out our new cover story here for more.

Before we see him in a galaxy far, far away, McGregor returns to theaters in this month’s Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep, the next chapter in The Shining saga, in theaters November 8. Rapkin caught up with McGregor to find out more about his Doctor Sleep role as Dan Torrance, Jack Nicholson’s grown-up son who’s facing his demons and a familiar door in the new thriller from director Mike Flanagan.

“I’ve been sober for years,” McGregor tells us. “This was the first time I got to explore that in my work.”

Star Wars and Stephen King fans aren’t the only ones who will want to grab the new issue. There’s plenty more to explore, just in time for Thanksgiving: Get ready to make a kick-ass dessert from scratch this year with our guide to the only recipes you’ll need. We have four words for you: banana bourbon bread pudding.

In GearLab, we tested the best new skis and gear of the season, whether you’re flying over powder or touring the backcountry. Plus, we found the best air mattresses for your next camping trip, better carry-ons for any traveller, and more.

We’ve also got interviews with Harvey Keitel, The Good Place star Manny Jacinto, and Knives Out‘s Ana de Armas.

You can pick up a copy of the new November issue on newsstands everywhere today.

