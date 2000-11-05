Exclusive Excerpt from a New Book on Aaron Hernandez by Investigative Journalist Dylan Howard

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez went from being an All-American football player in college to being convicted of murder. In a new book, Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields: Exposing Untold Murders, Violence, Cover-Ups, and the NFL’s Shocking Code of Silence, author and investigative journalist Dylan Howard explores the journey of how that happened to Hernandez, giving a full picture of the tight end’s downfall and the details of what happened in between.

The book features a range of new interviews and testimony from people involved in the case, including police investigators, prosecutors, psychologists, attorneys, key witnesses, the relatives of Hernandez’s victims, and more.

Here’s an exclusive excerpt from the book, Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields: Exposing Untold Murders, Violence, Cover-Ups, and the NFL’s Shocking Code of Silence, on sale now:

On the night that Aaron Hernandez left Q to go and “take care of” Odin Lloyd, a man named Jordan Miller—who bore a great physical similarity to Lloyd—was gunned down in a seemingly motiveless murder, less than a mile from the cemetery.

Nine shots were fired at Miller through the window of his building.

His murder—to this very day—has never been solved.

Miller came from a poor family, and was likely involved in illegal activities himself. He carried guns and used drugs. He may have also run in some of the same social circles as Aaron… or Odin Lloyd.

In an exclusive for this book, we connect again with former New York City Police Detective Bo Dietl—who served from June 1969 until he retired in 1985, and was one of the most highly decorated detectives in the history of the police department, with several thousand arrests to his credit—about the strong, underreported possibility that Aaron and his crew may have also murdered Jordan Miller that night in a shocking case of mistaken identity.

On the night in question, Miller was shot inside his house at 633 Cummings Highway. It was dark, and the shooter(s) may only have been able to see his outline. (An outline that—everybody agrees—looked an awful lot like Odin Lloyd.)

Dietl imagines just how easily Aaron and his crew could have done the job:

“It sounds like Hernandez gets a tip from one of his goonies.

That Odin Lloyd is at this location. They drive, there’s this kid was shot through the window in a drive-by, in an unidentified vehicle. Jordan Miller shot inside his home, from a drive-by shooting through the window.”

The facts of the case also lead Dietl to wonder if there might be another scenario for how things unfolded. Could Lloyd have been acquainted with Jordan Miller and also in the apartment at the time of the shooting? What’s more, because it was a quick drive-by, Lloyd might not even have known that Aaron and his crew were the ones to blame.

“I would want, as a detective, to try to make a connection between Odin Lloyd, the deceased, and the other deceased, Jordan Miller, see if they knew each other. Because it’s very possible that Odin Lloyd could have been in that apartment when they shot Miller, and if they look similar, which I believe they do. They shot the wrong guy at that time. Obviously a week later, Odin Lloyd is murdered. Now what I’d like to see, and again we’re not saying that Aaron Hernandez did the actual shooting, but it’s very possible that he did the actual shooting, or one of his little cronies. I don’t care if he pulled the trigger or not, if Aaron Hernandez was involved with the conspiracy to murder Odin Lloyd, and Jordan Miller, it’s the same as pulling the trigger. If you’re working for me and I tell you, go kill him over there, that’s a conspiracy to murder, and you’re as guilty as the person pulling the trigger.”

