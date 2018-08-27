The bullet hit Carchedi’s cheek and grazed his neck on the way out, taking a chunk of his face with it. Blood flecked the living-room wall; it would soon be all over the house. Carchedi looked at his friend. “You shot me,” he said. Had the gun been pointed half an inch differently, “I would have just blown his head off,” Pelecanos recalls.

The guys managed to call an ambulance and get Carchedi to a hospital, where he survived the wound; looking at photographs of him now, you’d never know that he’d taken a bullet. “I don’t even think about it anymore,” he says. But the incident was formative for Pelecanos, who, at 61, ranks among Michael Connelly, James Ellroy, and Elmore Leonard as a master of hard-boiled fiction. Stephen King has called Pelecanos “perhaps the greatest living American crime writer,” and rightly so. Over the past quarter-century, Pelecanos has helped to usher in a new era of bleak urban noir with his tales of drug dealers, hood rats, lowlifes, rogue P.I.’s, and other characters of the Washington, D.C., underworld. His 21st book, The Man Who Came Uptown, out in September, tells of a former cop who makes a habit of robbing pimps and who hunts down a white supremacist to recover a stash of stolen jewelry. “The violence and the reality of the accident influenced his work,” Carchedi says. “You can see it.”

Pelecanos is best known, however, not as a novelist but as a producer, story editor, and writer for HBO’s The Wire, a sprawling cop drama about the war on drugs in Baltimore. The show teetered on cancellation throughout its run, from 2002 to 2008. But in the years since, it has become a touchstone for what television can achieve. Pelecanos was one of its key architects and, in effect, transformed television.