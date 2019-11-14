Features

Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019—The Men’s Journal Guide

It’s the most stressful time of the year! The holidays are here, folks. You know what that means: Spending and sending. Waiting and worrying. It’s bound to be hectic for the next month or two. But to help you cope with the holiday season, we’ve compiled a list of holiday shipping deadlines for all the big retailers. We can’t do your holiday shopping for you—but we can help ensure your holiday gifts are delivered on time.

The key is to prep early. Make your shopping list. Take advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Make sure all your bills are paid up, so you don’t get any surprises. And keep an eye on these holiday shipping deadlines for 2019, so you know your gifts will arrive in time for Christmas.

Before we get into all that, though, here’s a quick rundown of the holiday deadlines for all your shipping options:

USPS

  • Retail Ground: December 14
  • First Class Mail & Priority Mail: December 20
  • Priority Mail Express: December 22

FedEx

  • Express Saver: December 20
  • 2-Day Shipping: December 21
  • Overnight: December 24
  • Same Day: December 14

UPS

  • Ground Shipping: December 17
  • 3-Day Select: December 18
  • Next Day Air: December 22

All that said: Shipping sucks. it just does. But it never sucks more than it does during the holidays.

So our advice? Order gifts online, and have them shipped directly to the person on your Christmas list. You’ll avoid the lines. More importantly, you’ll avoid the hassle, and the headache.

Most retailers offer gift wrapping of some sort, especially if you order early enough. It usually doesn’t cost much—but whatever it costs, it’s absolutely, positively, 100 percent worth it to not have to step into a post office in the month of December. That’s our two cents, take it or don’t.

So if you’re wondering about holiday shipping deadlines for 2019, here are the drop-dead shipping deals and deadlines from some of Men’s Journal‘s favorite retailers. Note that these deadlines are for standard, regular shipping in the continental US. Many outlets will require a minimum purchase to qualify for free shipping; most will offer expedited shipping—usually at an extra charge.

Be sure to check out our MJ Picks for gift recommendations on stuff we really want. (Note: prices were correct at time of posting but are subject to change).

Happy holidays, and good luck!

 

Amazon Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Huckberry Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Walmart Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Brooklinen Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Backcountry Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Best Buy Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Macy’s Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

AT&T Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Barnes & Noble Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Bed Bath & Beyond Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Cole Haan Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Dillards Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Disney Store Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Eddie Bauer Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

H&M Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

FTD Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

23andMe Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

  • For results before Christmas, order now! For gifts, December 13; expedited and express shipping available
  • The MJ Pick: Health & Ancestry Service, $99; was $199

Nordstrom Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Omaha Steaks Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Samsung Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Verizon Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Victoria’s Secret Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Zappos Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Under Armour Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Madewell Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Saks Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Patagonia Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Harbor Freight Tools Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

REI Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Chewy Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

L.L. Bean Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Gap Factory Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Carhartt Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Bass Pro Shops Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

J.Crew Factory Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Holabird Sports Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Sierra Trading Co. Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

 

