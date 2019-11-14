Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019—The Men’s Journal Guide

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s the most stressful time of the year! The holidays are here, folks. You know what that means: Spending and sending. Waiting and worrying. It’s bound to be hectic for the next month or two. But to help you cope with the holiday season, we’ve compiled a list of holiday shipping deadlines for all the big retailers. We can’t do your holiday shopping for you—but we can help ensure your holiday gifts are delivered on time.

The key is to prep early. Make your shopping list. Take advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Make sure all your bills are paid up, so you don’t get any surprises. And keep an eye on these holiday shipping deadlines for 2019, so you know your gifts will arrive in time for Christmas.

Before we get into all that, though, here’s a quick rundown of the holiday deadlines for all your shipping options:

USPS

Retail Ground : December 14

: December 14 First Class Mail & Priority Mail : December 20

: December 20 Priority Mail Express: December 22

FedEx

Express Saver : December 20

: December 20 2-Day Shipping : December 21

: December 21 Overnight : December 24

: December 24 Same Day: December 14

UPS

Ground Shipping : December 17

: December 17 3-Day Select : December 18

: December 18 Next Day Air: December 22

All that said: Shipping sucks. it just does. But it never sucks more than it does during the holidays.

So our advice? Order gifts online, and have them shipped directly to the person on your Christmas list. You’ll avoid the lines. More importantly, you’ll avoid the hassle, and the headache.

Most retailers offer gift wrapping of some sort, especially if you order early enough. It usually doesn’t cost much—but whatever it costs, it’s absolutely, positively, 100 percent worth it to not have to step into a post office in the month of December. That’s our two cents, take it or don’t.

So if you’re wondering about holiday shipping deadlines for 2019, here are the drop-dead shipping deals and deadlines from some of Men’s Journal‘s favorite retailers. Note that these deadlines are for standard, regular shipping in the continental US. Many outlets will require a minimum purchase to qualify for free shipping; most will offer expedited shipping—usually at an extra charge.

Be sure to check out our MJ Picks for gift recommendations on stuff we really want. (Note: prices were correct at time of posting but are subject to change).

Happy holidays, and good luck!

Amazon Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 14; free 2-day shipping for Prime members through December 21

The MJ Pick: Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $200

Huckberry Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 19

The MJ Pick: Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Field Jacket, $348

Walmart Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 17; two-day shipping on eligible items through December 20

The MJ Pick: Refurbished Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″, $319

Brooklinen Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 19

The MJ Pick: The Super-Plush Robe, $98

Backcountry Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 18; two-day shipping on some items through December 20

The MJ Pick: Burton Flight Attendant Snowboard, $412 (was $550)

Best Buy Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 19

The MJ Pick: Dyson Cyclone V10 Cordless Stick Vacuum, from $350 (was $550)

Macy’s Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 20; express shipping on some items in some locations through December 22

The MJ Pick: Nespresso VertuoLine Coffee & Espresso Machine, $130 (was $250)

AT&T Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 19; express shipping through 5pm December 21

The MJ Pick: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, $42/mo. ($1,250 retail)

Barnes & Noble Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 18; expedited shipping through December 21 (must order by noon ET)

The MJ Pick: The Replacements, Dead Man’s Pop Box Set – Vinyl LP + 4CD, $72 (was $80)

Bed Bath & Beyond Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 19; expedited shipping through December 22

The MJ Pick: Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty Vacuum R101AE with Wi-Fi + Home Mapping, $480 (was $550)

Cole Haan Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 20; expedited shipping thorugh December 21 (must order by 3pm ET)

The MJ Pick: ZERØGRAND Waterproof Chelsea Boot, $200

Dillards Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 14

The MJ Pick: The North Face Carto Triclimate Jacket, $240

Disney Store Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 17

The MJ Pick: Walt Disney Signature Eco-Drive Watch for Men by Citizen, $400

Eddie Bauer Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 17 (must order by noon ET)

The MJ Pick: First Ascent MicroTherm 2.0 Down Jacket, $115; was $229

H&M Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 13; expedited shipping through December 21

The MJ Pick: Premium Brown Leather Gloves, $35

FTD Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 23; expedited and same-day shipping available; cut-off times will vary by location

The MJ Pick: Grand Godiva Chocolate Kosher Gift Basket, $115

23andMe Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

For results before Christmas, order now! For gifts, December 13; expedited and express shipping available

The MJ Pick: Health & Ancestry Service, $99; was $199

Nordstrom Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 17; expedited shipping through December 21

The MJ Pick: Kiehl’s Since 1851 Men’s Heavy Lifters Set, $68

Omaha Steaks Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 11; expedited shipping available

The MJ Pick: Steaks & More Christmas Gift, $99

Samsung Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 19

The MJ Pick: 49″ The Frame QLED Smart 4K UHD TV, $1,200

Verizon Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

Victoria’s Secret Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 15; express delivery through December 21

The MJ Pick: Front-tie Cashmere Robe for Her, $270

Zappos Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 17; expedited delivery through December 21

The MJ Pick: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low-tops, $50

Under Armour Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 17

The MJ Pick: UA Project Rock 2 Training Shoes, $140

Madewell Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 15

The MJ Pick: Athletic Slim Authentic Flex Jeans, $128

Saks Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 21 by noon ET

The MJ Pick: Shinola Detrola The Ace Strap Watch, $395

Patagonia Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 21

The MJ Pick: 3-In-1 Snowshot Jacket, $399

Harbor Freight Tools Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

REI Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 20

The MJ Pick: BioLite FirePit, $200

Chewy Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

L.L. Bean Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 14; expedited shipping through December 21

The MJ Pick: Flannel-Lined Hurricane Shirt, $74

Gap Factory Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 19; expedited shipping available through December 21

The MJ Pick: Essential Khakis in Slim Fit with GapFlex, from $20; was $50

Carhartt Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 17; expedited shipping available

The MJ Pick: Quick Duck Sawtooth Parka, from $200

Bass Pro Shops Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 20 by 4 pm ET

The MJ Pick: Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris Signature Series Baitcast Reel, from $160

J.Crew Factory Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 20; expedited shipping through December 22

The MJ Pick: Solid Slim Corduroy shirt, $50

Holabird Sports Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 15

The MJ Pick: Brooks Notch Thermal Training Hoodie, $75; was $85

Sierra Trading Co. Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2019

December 18

The MJ Pick: Alico Summit Hiking Boots, $199

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!