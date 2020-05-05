Features

How Paul Scheer Lost 30 Pounds (Without a Call From Marvel)

Actor, comedian, and podcaster Paul Scheer
Actor, comedian, and podcaster Paul Scheer has been cleaning up his act—at least when it comes to his health. Here’s what works for him. — as told to Marjorie Korn

Until recently, I worked out hard twice a week, did nothing else, and wondered why I didn’t look like Jason Momoa. Then, while potty training my son, I pulled a glute muscle lifting him on the toilet. It coincided with the plot for Season 2 of my show Black Monday, which has me living out and proud in Miami, running a group of roller-skating coke dealers. I needed to look good.

Self-Starter

Now I work out almost every day. I weight train, ride a Peloton bike, rollerblade, and take different fitness classes. That, plus intermittent fasting and a mostly plant-based diet, helped me lose 30 pounds. I feel good. I have energy to play with my kids, and to play NBA 2K after they go to bed. I was forever waiting to be cast in a Marvel movie and forced to work out. Then I realized I can make myself do it.

Look the Part

I embrace all the “stuff.” It keeps it fun. I love Adidas workout clothes, Nike Metcon shoes, and my Theragun. I order heavier dumbbells as I get stronger—which is a struggle for the Amazon delivery guy.

Clear Your Head

Before kids, I meditated often. Now, if I don’t have time for a 20-minute meditation, I do five. Or I take three or four deep breaths to connect with myself. Yoga and pilates are like meditation for me—I like finding my rhythm, my pace. It’s a reminder to do what works for you. Eyes on your own paper.

