How You Can Help Specialized Provide Free Bicycles to Essential Workers

In the spirit of helping those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Specialized announced earlier this week it’ll be donating bicycles to essential workers in order to provide them with healthy, reliable, and convenient transportation to get them to their places of work. And this is all being done through a crowd-sourced community referral program.

Here’s how it works: Right now, anybody in the United States can refer an essential worker they know in their community—or even submit an application for themselves if they need transportation to their essential job. Submissions will be collected though April 22, and donations will be made on a first-come first-served basis while supplies last. Specialized has also partnered with New York-based Transportation Alternatives by donating bikes to their organization to be matched with essential workers in the heavy-hit greater New York area.

The need to assist these essential workers—grocery store stockers, medical professionals, food service workers—at this time is imperative to keeping our communities in working order. It’s also worth noting Specialized founder and CEO Mike Sinyard recently donated roughly 40,000 face masks to medical care workers, reports NBC Bay Area, in the hopes of donating one million masks.

“This is the largest crisis our generation has ever seen. Giving back is the only thing to do,” Sinyard said in a statement. “I am beyond grateful to help.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!