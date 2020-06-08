Chill was founded in 1995 by Jake and Donna Carpenter. Having served more than 25,000 young people since the program began, Chill works with social service agencies, mental health agencies, foster care programs, juvenile justice programs, and schools in local communities to select youth participants. Chill helps participants to realize alternatives beyond the struggles they face and overcome challenges through boardsports.
