View this post on Instagram

Tyndale St George’s (Dillon’s preschool), Mile End Mission, Women on the Rise, ...a few other organizations Dillon’s Foundation has been able to give to because of the thoughtfulness of others. Helping the after school and sports program , homeless drop in centre and single mom’s who need a helping hand ...., thank you all for helping us spread smiles 🥰 Nous avons décidé d’élargir nos horizons en donnant à Tyndale St-George’s (la garderie de Dillon), Mile End Mission qui offre une structure et un sens à ceux qui vivent de la pauvreté à Montréal et Women on the Rise, une organisation qui aide les mères plus démunies à subvenir à leurs besoins et ceux de leurs enfants. Toutes des causes que Dillon avaient à coeur. Merci encore de nous permettre de d’aider ceux qui en ont besoin 🥰 #ojoforever ❤️