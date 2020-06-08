The Dillon Ojo Lifeline Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in memory of snowboarder, artist and all around nice fellow Dillon Charles-Ojo. This foundation was created to remember the positive social impact and the love for sports that he projected and embodied. The aim is to give underprivileged youth opportunities to pursue sports programs, summer camps and other activities.
