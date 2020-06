View this post on Instagram

"Snowboarding is an activity that knows no bounds. There is so much room for growth, artistry, creativity, community and friendship. I #sharewinter with the next generation because I want them to experience these things." — Mandi Parkes, Chill [email protected] & Inclusion Manager The Chill Foundation (@chillfoundation) is a positive youth development program where boardsports become a vehicle for empowerment. Located in 15 cities across the US, Chill has served over 1,600 youth, and we're thrilled to be supporting their efforts this year as one of our grantees.