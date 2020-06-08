Snowdays Foundation is a Portland, Oregon-based volunteer organization dedicated to youth empowerment through snowboarding. As 100-percent volunteer run by those involved in the snowboard industry or passionate about the benefits of snowboarding, Snowdays Foundation was founded in 2004 by Portland science teacher, Patrick Edwards, and professional snowboarder, Travis Parker.
Click here to volunteer.
Click here to donate.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top