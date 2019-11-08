Inside Adventure Filmmaker Mike Hoover’s 1968 Attempt to Run North America’s Wildest River

In the morning, Gary skipped ahead in search of game while Hoover plodded under the weight of the gear, constantly snagging his pack on alder branches. Sometimes he was five feet off the ground, clambering in the thickets like a sick orangutan. Gary, gone for hours, raced back, flush with news.

“I found a cabin with old cans of food!” He offered to carry Hoover’s pack.

The cabin was run-down with a hole in one side, but it might as well have been the Ritz. The corrugated tin roof didn’t leak. By the small tin-box stove was a pile of chopped wood, an ax, and five cans of what proved to be string beans and brown beans with bits of bacon. They ate everything in the cans as slowly as they could, not even bothering even to warm the contents up. They lit a fire in the stove, unfurled their sleeping bags on the wooden bunks, and retired. No wind, no droning river, no stones digging through the thin tent floor. Despite the feast, they still ached with hunger. But they were a day or two at most from the road, and the road meant food. As if to make up for how uncommunicative he’d been for most of the trip, Hoover gibbered on about how first-world people like he and Gary didn’t know anything about the real, respiteless hunger that plagued millions of less privileged lives.

The gun was gone. The movie was toast. And it still seemed nothing would appease the Alsek short of his drowned corpse.

Gary grunted, too polite or too weary to tell Hoover to shut the fuck up. In the morning he shot two ducks. They toasted them over the fire. An overgrown trail took them past the lakes. Twenty miles more and they reached the Haines Road, where they found the Dezadeash Lodge, a log-cabin truck stop with a phone and a restaurant. In the kitchen cooking and laughing were two women who seemed to Hoover and Gary like nurturing angels of the hearth. There was no one else in the lodge. Their troubles were over. All the while on the river, Gary had carried a $50 bill in a pocket, and for three hours the two river warriors sat by the hearth of the laughing ladies, rafting from steaks to pancakes to pie.